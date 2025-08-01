Magic is Back In Stock at Disney Store with Return of Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane Collection

Trendy styles like varsity jackets and super cute belt bags help you share the magic and look incredible everywhere you go.

When it launched late last year, the Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collection was an instant success at Disney Store. Fans clamored for the stylish apparel and accessories themed to Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts anxious to add these items to their wardrobe. Now some of these styles have returned to Disney Store and you won’t want to miss your chance to grab all your favorites!

What’s Happening

Woo hoo! The Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collection is back in stock at Disney Store! From trendy Minnie Mouse Ear Headbands and essential carry-alls, to pullover sweatshirts and varsity jackets, fans are sure to find the perfect addition to their Disney collection.

Themed to the beloved resort destinations Disneyland and Walt Disney World, this assortment is all about classic icons and Disney Parks magic. A pastel color scheme makes this a versatile and evergreen assortment for your vacation or everyday adventures.

Walt Disney World Logo Varsity Jacket for Women by Stoney Clover Lane - Lavender

Disneyland Logo Varsity Jacket for Women by Stoney Clover Lane - Pink

The varsity jackets are purple or pink with white sleeves, have snap closures, and are further decorated with embroidered patches like Disney Park “D" logos and Mickey Mouse heads. Stoney Clover Lane branding is also featured on the left side of the jacket.

Walt Disney World Tote Bag by Stoney Clover Lane

An allover pattern decorated with castles, attractions, Park logos, treats, and Ear Headbands is the backdrop for styles like a tote bag, backpack, belt bags, and pouch that are sure to be a big hit on a visit to your favorite Disney park.

Disneyland Pouchette Crossbody Bag by Stoney Clover Lane

The full Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collection is available back in stock at Disney Store and prices range from $18-$250.00.

Disneyland

Disneyland Marquee Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Stoney Clover Lane - Lavender

Disneyland Crest Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Stoney Clover Lane - Gray

Disneyland Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane

Disneyland Mini Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane

Disneyland Belt Bag by Stoney Clover Lane

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Cinderella Castle Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Stoney Clover Lane - Pink

Walt Disney World Crest Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Stoney Clover Lane - Gray

Walt Disney World Mini Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane

Walt Disney World Pouchette Crossbody Bag by Stoney Clover Lane

Walt Disney World Belt Bag by Stoney Clover Lane

Walt Disney World Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane

Patches

Disneyland "The Happiest Place on Earth" Patch by Stoney Clover Lane

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband Patch by Stoney Clover Lane

Disney Parks "Here For The Snacks" Patch by Stoney Clover Lane

The Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer Ear Hat Patch by Stoney Clover Lane

