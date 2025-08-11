Disney Store Embraces a Fall Favorite Trend with the Pumpkin Spice Collection
We’re just weeks away from the official start to Fall and the kickoff to Pumpkin Spice everything! This year Disney Store is also embracing the sweet treat trend through a new collection of apparel and accessories from Loungely, Spirit Jersey and more.
What’s Happening
- It’s always exciting when Autumn comes around and brings with it the seasonal shift like the changing of the leaves, Jack-’o-Lanterns, cool temperatures, and Pumpkin Spice treats.
- Now Disney Store is introducing a Pumpkin Spice collection as they join the trend of celebrating the sweet, spicy, and comforting essence that instantly reminds us of Fall.
Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Spice Scented Loungefly Mini Backpack
- For this drop, fans can show their love Pumpkin Spice with a Loungefly mini backpack that features a braided pattern that looks like a cable knit sweater. Dimensional Mickey ears, and orange bow add perfect accents, plus a top carry handle and comfy straps give you two easy options to carry your essentials.
- If that’s not enough, there are other Pumpkin items including:
- Spirit Jersey (Disney Store Exclusive)
- Minnie Mouse Ear Headband
- The Pumpkin Spice collection now at Disney Store and prices range from $44.99-$100.00.
Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Spice Scented Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults
Disney Pumpkin Spice Spirit Jersey for Adults - Exclusive
More Fall Fun at Disney Store:
- Want to bring about the best Halloween ever? Then it’s time for a (virtual) trip to Disney Store! Get your holiday celebration started now with incredible apparel, accessories and collectibles including Hallo-week’s daily drops.
- Disney Store’s Halloween Shop is open and dozens of new items have poured in including a wide range of apparel and accessories for the whole family.
- Dressing as a Disney character for Halloween? Check out the latest costumes that are great for individuals, couples, or a group of friends.
