Disney Store Embraces a Fall Favorite Trend with the Pumpkin Spice Collection

Be ready for all things PSL with this cozy assortment of styles.

We’re just weeks away from the official start to Fall and the kickoff to Pumpkin Spice everything! This year Disney Store is also embracing the sweet treat trend through a new collection of apparel and accessories from Loungely, Spirit Jersey and more.

What’s Happening

It’s always exciting when Autumn comes around and brings with it the seasonal shift like the changing of the leaves, Jack-’o-Lanterns, cool temperatures, and Pumpkin Spice treats.

Now Disney Store is introducing a Pumpkin Spice collection as they join the trend of celebrating the sweet, spicy, and comforting essence that instantly reminds us of Fall.

Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Spice Scented Loungefly Mini Backpack

For this drop, fans can show their love Pumpkin Spice with a Loungefly mini backpack that features a braided pattern that looks like a cable knit sweater. Dimensional Mickey ears, and orange bow add perfect accents, plus a top carry handle and comfy straps give you two easy options to carry your essentials.

If that’s not enough, there are other Pumpkin items including: Spirit Jersey (Disney Store Exclusive) Minnie Mouse Ear Headband

The Pumpkin Spice collection now at Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Spice Scented Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

Disney Pumpkin Spice Spirit Jersey for Adults - Exclusive

More Fall Fun at Disney Store:

