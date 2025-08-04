Beloved Sidekicks Pascal and Pua are Extra Cute as Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush

Well, shucks! Just look at these two. You may not be a princess IRL, but you are worthy of these royal companions.

How much are you loving the Disney Mini Mix-Its plush pals? These adorable micro characters are all the rage and with their swappable headwear, it’s so much fun to customize each look to fit the day’s adventures! Today at Disney Store, two new buddies are joining the lineup, Princess sidekicks Pua (Moana) and Pascal (Rapunzel).

What’s Happening:

Hooray! New Disney Mini Mix-Its

Newly landed at Disney Store are Pascal and Pua characters who are sporting some stylish head pieces inspired by the films Tangled and Moana.

As is the trend with Mini Mix-Its, each plush comes wearing a cute accessory and for this release Pascal’s topper is a floating lantern with the Corona Sun symbol, while Pua is decked out in a leaf and flower crow that looks very close to the one worn by Moana.

The stylish hats can be swapped with headwear from other Disney Mini Mix-Its plush (each sold separately) for more fashionable fun.

This wave of Mini Mix-Its measure just over 7 inches tall and are super portable, featuring a hook and loop strap on the back so they can be attached to a favorite accessory, like a backpack.

Pascal and Pua Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store

Pascal Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush - Tangled - 7"

Pua Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush - Moana - 7"

