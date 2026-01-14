GANNI x Disney Unveil A Bold New Capsule Collection Inspired by Daisy Duck

Move over, Minnie! Daisy Duck is stepping into the fashion spotlight.

GANNI and Disney are reuniting for a vibrant new capsule collection that puts Daisy’s confident, playful spirit front and center, blending high-fashion with Disney charm.

What’s Happening:

Following the success of their first collaboration, GANNI x Disney returns with a second special-edition drop inspired by one of Disney’s most stylish icons: Daisy Duck.

Rooted in GANNI’s Danish design heritage and infused with Daisy’s bold personality, the new 16-piece capsule delivers a colorful, imaginative wardrobe that celebrates individuality, self-expression, and fearless style.

This latest GANNI x Disney features playful comic-book-inspired illustrations and a whimsical narrative; the collection reimagines Daisy Duck as a modern muse on a journey to define her signature style. From statement sweaters and graphic tees to denim essentials and standout accessories, each piece channels Daisy’s adventurous energy in a contemporary, wearable way.

To celebrate the launch, GANNI and Disney are expanding the experience beyond the wardrobe with exclusive artwork and immersive activations.

A collectible fanzine follows Daisy Duck on a stylish adventure through Copenhagen, cycling past iconic landmarks and into the creative world of GANNI’s Creative Director, Ditte Reffstrup.

The fanzine will debut alongside immersive pop-ups in Copenhagen (January 27), New York (February 3), and Seoul (February 6), featuring transformed magazine shops, café takeovers, and creative window displays, offering fans a complimentary copy of Daisy’s story.

Infused with bold hues, playful details, and modern silhouettes, the GANNI x Disney Daisy Duck collection captures the confidence and creativity that define both brands.

Whether styled head-to-toe or mixed into everyday looks, the capsule invites fans to embrace individuality, have fun with fashion, and add a little Disney magic to their wardrobe.

Launching January 19, 2026, the collection will be available on GANNI.com and in select GANNI stores worldwide.

