Hollywood Tower Couture: Disney's Hollywood Studios Releases New T-Shirt Featuring Tower of Terror

For fans of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror, Walt Disney World has released a new shirt perfect for you!

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a new Disney’s Hollywood Studios shirt perfect for the park's biggest fans.

Featuring a stylized water-color design of the park’s Sunset Blvd area, the park’s icon, Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror, is placed front and center.

The white background allows the softer colors to pop, which makes the shirt feel more elegant than an average screenprint design.

The shirt is available now, and runs for $32.99.

However, for those looking to buy 2 shirts, the new design is a part of the buy 2 shirts for $29.99 each promotion.

