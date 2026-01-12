A Fan-Favorite Burger Returns to D-Luxe Burger for a Limited Time

A savory fan-favorite makes its return to Disney Springs just in time for International French Onion Soup Day.
Disney Springs highlighted a savory heavyweight on the D-Luxe Burger menu to coincide with International French Onion Soup Day.

What's Happening:

  • The French Onion Soup Burger at D-Luxe Burger features two pressed signature-blend patties.
  • The burger is layered with a rich French onion ragù, melted Gruyère cheese, and a truffle aïoli.
  • It is served on an herb-parmesan Parker House roll.
  • True to its name, the burger is accompanied by a side of Gruyère-French onion dip
  • This item is available immediately and will remain on the menu through March 3, 2026.
  • Mobile ordering is available via the My Disney Experience app, allowing guests to bypass the queue at this popular Quick Service location.

About the Fictional "Sinclair" Legacy of D-Luxe:

  • While chomping on your burger, take a moment to appreciate the detailed, fabricated backstory at D-Luxe.
  • The structure is meant to be the former "Glowing Oak Ranch," settled in 1850 by the fictional Sinclair family.
  • The interior design reflects this with rustic farmhouse aesthetics.
  • The signature "1921 Sauce" on the menu is a reference to the year the ranch supposedly converted into a restaurant after the family's son visited the St. Louis World's Fair (1904) and discovered the hamburger.

