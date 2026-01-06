Lawsuit on the Amphicar Landing: Popular Disney Springs Restaurant The Boathouse Handed a Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The incident took place back in June of 2025.
A Disney Springs restaurant is the subject of a new lawsuit after a patron choked to death last year.
What’s Happening:
- Florida Politics is reporting that a lawsuit has been filed against The Boathouse in Disney Springs after a 42-year-old father, Kevin Duncan, died after choking on a steak in June 2025.
- Duncan was in Orlando for his daughter’s dance competition and was dining with a large group.
- Despite attempts from family and friends to perform the Heimlich maneuver, he continued to choke.
- According to the suit, the restaurant staff failed to promptly call 911, instead contacting security first, causing a delay in emergency response.
- Emergency services reported Duncan had been "down" for about 25 minutes before being transported to the hospital.
- Duncan died two days later at AdventHealth Celebration from a severe brain injury due to lack of oxygen.
- His family filed the wrongful death lawsuit, seeking answers on safety protocols and employee training for choking incidents.
- Initially filed by Morgan & Morgan back in October through the Orange Circuit Court, the lawsuit was refiled on New Year’s Day.
- Disney is not named as a defendant, as The Boathouse is owned and operated by Gibsons Group.
- Duncan worked for his family’s A/C business and was described as a family man with a love for the outdoors and motors.
- The Boathouse is seeking to dismiss the case.
- The Boathouse has expressed sympathy but declined further comment due to the ongoing legal matter.
- The popular restaurant debuted back in April of 2015, predating the name change from Downtown Disney to Disney Springs.
- The Boathouse is known beyond the food and beverage offerings for its amphicar offering adjacent to the restaurant.
What They’re Saying:
- Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Edward Combs: “Many serious questions remain on how the situation was handled, what safety protocols were in place, if employees were properly trained in the likely event a patron should choke, and whether delays or failures in response contributed to his death.”
Read More Walt Disney World: