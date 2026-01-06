Lawsuit on the Amphicar Landing: Popular Disney Springs Restaurant The Boathouse Handed a Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The incident took place back in June of 2025.

A Disney Springs restaurant is the subject of a new lawsuit after a patron choked to death last year.

What’s Happening:

Florida Politics is reporting that a lawsuit has been filed against The Boathouse in Disney Springs after a 42-year-old father, Kevin Duncan, died after choking on a steak in June 2025.

Duncan was in Orlando for his daughter’s dance competition and was dining with a large group.

Despite attempts from family and friends to perform the Heimlich maneuver, he continued to choke.

According to the suit, the restaurant staff failed to promptly call 911, instead contacting security first, causing a delay in emergency response.

Emergency services reported Duncan had been "down" for about 25 minutes before being transported to the hospital.

Duncan died two days later at AdventHealth Celebration from a severe brain injury due to lack of oxygen.

His family filed the wrongful death lawsuit, seeking answers on safety protocols and employee training for choking incidents.

Initially filed by Morgan & Morgan back in October through the Orange Circuit Court, the lawsuit was refiled on New Year’s Day.

Disney is not named as a defendant, as The Boathouse is owned and operated by Gibsons Group.

Duncan worked for his family’s A/C business and was described as a family man with a love for the outdoors and motors.

The Boathouse is seeking to dismiss the case.

The Boathouse has expressed sympathy but declined further comment due to the ongoing legal matter.

The popular restaurant debuted back in April of 2015, predating the name change from Downtown Disney to Disney Springs.

The Boathouse is known beyond the food and beverage offerings for its amphicar offering adjacent to the restaurant.

What They’re Saying:

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Edward Combs: “Many serious questions remain on how the situation was handled, what safety protocols were in place, if employees were properly trained in the likely event a patron should choke, and whether delays or failures in response contributed to his death.”

