Photos: Fun, New Mexico-Themed Merchandise Arrives in World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT

A recent stroll around World Showcase at EPCOT brought us inside the Mexico Pavilion, where we spotted some fun Mexico-themed wares and apparel.

Mickey Mouse in a classic pose, or at least his silhouette, takes center stage on a t-shirt, with the EPCOT logo and the phrase “World Showcase” beneath it on the sleeve. Within the silhouette, a number of patterns and designs populate the surface with the phrase “Viva Mexico” upon where Mickey’s face would be. You can pick up the shirt for $36.99.

Please note that all prices listed in this post are accurate as of press time, and do not include tax.

To complement the t-shirt, guests can also pick up a baseball cap that features the Mexican flag colors as a patch upon the front, with the iconic World Showcase pyramid facade emblazoned upon it. The back half of the hat is a breathable mesh. The hat can be picked up for $29.99.

The same aesthetic carries over to an ornament that also features the flag colors and Mickey silhouette, which can be picked for $22.99

Fitting for the Mexico pavilion and some of the experiences contained within, guests can also get their hands on various “toothpick holders” (aka Shot Glasses) that feature the same designs as above. The shorter more traditional ones retail for $9.99 while a taller skinnier one goes for $14.99.

A soccer/futbol style polo is also prominently featured, mostly green with embellishments bringing the rest of the flag colors to the collar and sleeves, with the same Mexico patch featuring the pyramid on the chest. This can be acquired for $59.99 inside the pavilion.

A pullover hoodie also brings the flag colors and the Mickey head silhouette that says ‘Viva Mexico”, better for some of these colder Florida days as of late, for $69.99.

A decidedly less Disney (or at least, far more subtle) Mexico World Showcase water bottle can also be brought home, or used in the park on those warm Florida days to stay hydrated, selling for $29.99

Mickey comes back into the mix with some more apparel, including a woman’s shirt with frilly sleeves for $44.99 and a more colorful tee for $32.99.

The fun colors also carry over to a pair of Minnie ears as well.

Lastly, we can sip some favorite beverages in a mug that carries the same look and aesthetic as the rest of the collection, which can be purchased for $19.99

Most of the country specific World Showcase items are available in their respective pavilions exclusively, so be sure to check out the shops and remember the golden rule of theme park merchandise: “If you like it, buy it when you see it.” As you may not know when or if you’ll see that item again.

To plan your visit to EPCOT’s World Showcase, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Walt Disney World planning needs!