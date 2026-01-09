Photos: Explore the Recently Opened lululemon Store at Downtown Disney

Since opening last month, lululemon has quickly become the place for fashion and fitness at the Disneyland Resort!

Just before Christmas, the athletic apparel store lululemon opened up a brand-new location at Downtown Disney. Today, we made our way to the Disneyland Resort to check out the new location.

lululemon opened its doors at Downtown Disney on December 19th, 2025, within part of the former ESPN Zone building on the west end of the district.

lululemon only takes over a portion of the ESPN Zone building, with space still remaining for possible future tenants.

The popular athletic brand features innovative athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for yoga, running, training, golf and tennis.

Some of the mannequins inside the store take on a bit of a Disney twist, such as the simple mouse ears on this one.

Comfort lovers will immediately be drawn to this impressive wall of leggings and sweatpants.

A spotlight on lululemon Ambassadors is found over by the changing rooms.

This is not the company's first Disney location, as it also has a store at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World. Collaborations between lululemon and Disney have also occurred, with this collection being released last year.

