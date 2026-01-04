Photos: Vintage Brochure-Inspired Home Goods Arrive at Disney Springs

Without their specific details, they'll like show up on the other coast as well!

We were at Disney Springs earlier in the day and stopped by the Marketplace Co-Op. The store usually has some fun finds throughout, with its different sections and store concepts and today was no different. While we were there, we spotted some fun new items featuring old Walt Disney World brochure art and icons.

The items stay in the realm of home goods, starting with a mug (above) for $19.99 and a travel tumbler for $54.99 (Below). Please note all prices do not include tax and are valid as of press time.

A set of bowls represents each of the original lands at Disneyland - Fantasyland, Frontierland, Tomorrowland, and Adventureland - while the map art carries over to various plates and dishes. The bowls retail $49.99, while the single serving plate goes for $16.99, with the larger rectangular dish for $29.99

A set of coasters features the same art style and sells for $27.99, and a fun faux succulent in a skyway bucket can be picked up for $39.99.

The vintage brochure idea carries over to some vintage style pens in a 3-pack.

A Jungle Cruise-inspired salt & pepper shaker set is stylized in the same way as the vintage brochure art and are part of the same collection. The pair can be picked up for $34.99

A towel perfect for the kitchen is a bit more subtle then the rest of the brochure collection, featuring the icons as its main pattern. The towel can be picked up for $19.99

A large journal also gets in on the fun, carrying over the vintage brochure look for its cover, and selling for $24.99.

A double sided blanket features both of the previous patterns - the full brochure art on one side and the icons on the other, and can be brought home for $69.99

Keeping that same vintage style, the look carries over to a cookie jar featuring a castle (is it Sleeping Beauty or is it Cinderella? You be the judge!), which sells for $59.99.

All of these items were spotted at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Based on their vintage and catch-all nature though, we expect that you’ll be able to find them in other retail locations at Walt Disney World and likely at the Disneyland Resort in the near future, if not already.

