Photos: "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Arrives at Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World can head over to Walt Disney Presents for some Percy Jackson and the Olympians fun. While they may still have to fight the Taylor Swift crowds for a few more days, they can find costumes and props from the hit Disney+ series.

Guests visiting the attraction will be able to see the new costumes and props from the hit series currently on display at the park. This alone makes this offering quite a bit different from the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians photo op that has appeared in the Hollywoodland section of Disney California Adventure. Don’t worry Florida parkgoers - there is a photo op here as well, featuring Greek-inspired columns and banners.

Unlike other exhibits that have once populated the space, there are numerous cases and displays that feature artifacts from the hit series. The first of which - located near the return of Live-Action Ariel in her meet and greet location - features numerous costumes that the kids in the series wore at Camp Half-Blood.

The second display has props and costumes from a Sea Monster scene, when Percy goes on his quest for the mythic Golden Fleece. Further down, another display features more costumes, as well as Annabeth’s dagger and Percy’s sword, Riptide. The final display, just before the theater, features the dress, shoes, mirror, and more from a scene where Grover escapes Polypheumus in the show. After browsing the displays, guests can head into the theater of the attraction for a special sneak preview of the second season of the show, which is currently dropping new episodes weekly on Disney+.

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan. In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.



Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon. The new season has premiered on Disney+, and will continue with new episodes weekly. You can also find out what we thought of the next season in our review.

While we aren’t sure how long you can see the Percy Jackson artifacts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can catch Season Two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians now streaming on Disney+.