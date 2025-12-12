Swifites Rejoice! Costumes from Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" Arrive at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Celebrate The Eras Tour with Taylor Swift's iconic wardrobe in full view at Walt Disney Presents.
Taylor Swift fans are in for a massive surprise today, as a collection of the megastar's costumes from The Eras Tour are now on display at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happenings:
- Fans of Taylor Swift in the Central Florida are will want to head to Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World ASAP, as a collection of the singer's iconic tour costumes are now on display inside Walt Disney Presents.
- We first got an inkling that something Taylor Swift-related might be happening today when Disney Parks shared an Instagram post featuring today's date on a friendship bracelet, which was a big part of fans experiences during The Eras Tour.
- It should be noted that the costume display inside Walt Disney Presents will be open during Disney Jollywood Nights, which still has three more event nights on December 13th, 17th and 20th.
- This is quite the synergistic move on Disney's behalf, as the costume display debuted on the same day that the first two episodes of the Taylor Swift | The End of an Era docuseries premiered on Disney+.
- Taylor Swift | The End of an Era is a six-episode deep dive offering an intimate, all-access look into the development and sheer scale of the history-making Eras Tour. It's set to feature appearances from spotlight performers, friends, and family, including musical guests like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.
- Also premiering exclusively on Disney+ on December 12th is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, the full-concert film, captured in Vancouver, B.C., during the final show of the record-breaking tour, which features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album’s release in 2024.
