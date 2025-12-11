Walt Disney World VoluntEARS Come Together to Sort Thousands of Toys for Children in Need Across Central Florida

The effort is part of the Disney's annual Ultimate Toy Drive.

For more than 75 years, The Walt Disney Company has supported the Marine Toys for Tots program in their parks and resorts to bring joy and toys to families who may need extra help during the holiday season. As has become tradition, Walt Disney World invited us out to ESPN Wide World of Sports to watch as the VoluntEARS sort and count each donated gift.

Disney’s relationship with Toys for Tots dates all the way back to 1947, when Walt Disney and his team of animators designed the Toys for Tots logo that is still used today. Since then, The Walt Disney Company has continued to strengthen this relationship, engaging volunteers and providing charitable support to help Toys for Tots deliver toys to children in need nationwide.

In collaboration with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program, these donations will benefit kids and families in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties.

Some VoluntEARS were having even more fun with the sorting, creating a faux Pizza Planet claw machine.

Join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive yourself by donating a toy now through December 24th at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive, or in person through December 14th at Disney Stores, the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.