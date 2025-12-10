Attention Ilumineers! More Details About Disney Lorcana's Presence at EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts

So all in all, it sounds like we're headed to Morocco!

As we get closer to the debut of the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, we're learning more of the presence that the popular trading card game, Disney Lorcana, will have at this year's celebration.

What’s Happening:

When the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts was announced to return, we were teased that the ultra-popular trading card game Disney Lorcana would be involved.

Now, we’re getting a few more details on what that presence will entail.

During the festival, which takes place January 16th, 2026 through February 23rd, 2026, guests can partake in the Lorcana fun throughout the park.

Guests can join an exciting Collection Quest, where as an Illumineer, they get to open Disney Lorcana booster packs and trade cards with other guests in the Illumineer’s Lounge in the Morocco Pavilion. Once complete, they can redeem a limited-edition Magical Places promo card.

Players can also sharpen their skills with ‘Ink & Find’, where they will be sent on an adventure to find the larger-than-life trading cards around EPCOT. When you locate a card, you can match it to the special ink stickers on your complimentary Festival Questbook to receive an additional limited-edition Magical Place promo card (While supplies last).

To participate in both activities, guests can pick up their Festival Questbook on the bridge from World Celebration to World Showcase.

When they’ve completed their adventures, they can pick up their Magical Places promo card from Illumineer’s Lounge in the Morocco Pavilion or in Figment’s Inspiration Station at The Odyssey.

On the way to World Showcase, guests can also stop for a photo at the Artful Photo Op, which will be featuring card art from the Disney Lorcana set Fabled. There, guests can pose between glimmers Mickey Mouse as the Brave Little Prince and his Sweetheart Princess Minnie Mouse as they ride on a whimsical carousel.

To visit EPCOT during the International Festival of the Arts (or any other time of year!) be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

Lorcana At The Parks:

When Fabled was launched, both Disneyland Paris and Disney California Adventure were part of the massive debut of that chapter of the popular game.

Take for example, what took place at Disney California Adventure, where the limited-time experience allowed players (AKA Illumineers) who visited the park the opportunity to get exclusive cards and other freebies and take part in a unique experience themed to the game and its storylines in the little-used Beast’s Library of the Disney Animation building at the park.

Players/Illumineers were also encouraged to trade cards with each other in a special play zone just outside of Off the Page.

A lot of Lorcana artists are also part of the Disney Fine Arts stable of artists, many of whom also appear at EPCOT for the festival.

The incorporation of Disney Lorcana in the festival, as well as the other parks, is something that our own Kyle Burbank had hoped for the popular game, including potential inclusion in the upcoming Villains-land.