Photos / Video: Enter The Beast's Library for a Limited-Time “Disney Lorcana” Experience at Disney California Adventure

We had a chance to take part in this fun and unique "Disney Lorcana" experience.

We recently had the chance to check out the Disney Lorcana Collection Quest taking place at Disney California Adventure. Now, we’re taking a look at the full experience, including a special show that kicks off the festivities.

Players looking to participate in the Disney Lorcana Collection Quest will have to get a wristband from Off the Page (the retail location attached to the Disney Animation experience) in Hollywood Land. A select number of wristbands are available for each time period.

Once your time has come, you’ll head inside the Beast’s Library to begin your experience. Even though this is staggered, a queue of wristband-bearing guests will form in the lobby of the building, occupying the space that normally houses the extended queue to meet Anna and Elsa.

Inside the Beast’s Library, which has been closed off to guests for a number of years now, participants can enjoy a special show experience where an Illumineer transforms a number of characters into their differing Lorcana styles, with the help of some participants.

After the show, guests will receive a booster pack of cards, specifically the latest chapter of the game, Fabled. They will also be given a booklet of four cards they will need to collect in order to complete the aforementioned quest. To acquire these four, they’ll want to trade with other guests.

Trading can be done at a designated spot between Off the Page and the Disney Theater, where fans will find an area to play and trade, as well as kiosks where they can purchase additional expansions and sets. There are also a handy set of etiquette tips since the quest also encourages trading with other players.

Once completed, participants can head back to Off the Page and claim a Belle - Mystic promo card.

It should also be noted that this experience is complimentary to participate in, as it is included with valid park admission. The Disney Lorcana Collection Quest will only run for a limited time, while supplies last – so you’ll want to get out to Disney California Adventure to partake in the fun ASAP!

