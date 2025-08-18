Review: "Disney Lorcana" Kicks Off Year Three with "Fabled" — and "A Goofy Movie" Makes it Worth Owning

Amazingly, this month, Disney Lorcana is entering its third year. With that milestone comes some big changes. First, with the release of Fabled, cards from the first four sets of Lorcana will be retired from Core Constructed competitive play. In turn, at least half of the cards found in the latest chapter are reprints, re-introducing some favorites from the first year. However, while some of these cards may be familiar, Fabled still managed to pack in some exciting new elements, including the arrival of A Goofy Movie to the game and the debut of two new rarities.

As we prepare for the release of Fabled, Ravensburger was kind enough to send me both Single-Player Decks for this release as well as a display box of boosters.

Starting with the Single-Player Decks, Fabled will offer two options: Amber/Sapphire and Emerald/Ruby. The former deck features Ariel and Mulan on the packaging while the latter brings us Powerline and Max Good.

Not to say that Disney fans don’t love Mulan and Ariel, but there’s a clear winner when it comes to these two decks. The fact that the Emerald/Ruby deck includes foils of both Powerline - World’s Greatest Rock Star and Max Goof - Rebellious Teen instantly makes this a must-buy for 90s kids. And the A Goofy Movie fun doesn’t stop there as this particular deck has nine other cards inspired by the film in it. These include characters like Bobby Zimuruski (the Leaning Tower of Cheeza guy), Roxanne, and P.J. Pete in addition to more Max, Goofy, and Powerline cards.

As mentioned, the fact that many of these cards are reprints does make it a bit more difficult to call out favorites. That said, I’d be remiss if I didn’t gush about just how great the Powerline - World’s Greatest Rock Star card is. This Floodborn glimmer features art from none other than Nicholas Kole that’s incredibly fun and detailed. Who knew Powerline was a keytar player?! The team at Ravensburger clearly knows just how special this card is as they created a mini-doc about it and shared it during the recent second anniversary panel at Gen Con (but you can watch it below).

Moving on to the booster box, I love that this features the Mickey and Minnie art — which we’ll talk more about in a second. The packs themselves include one of three designs: Cruella de Vil, Steamboat Willie, or the A Goofy Movie crew (Powerline, Max, and Goofy). Per usual, each pack contains 12 cards including 1 foil and there are 24 packs in one box.

To be honest, the reason I was excited to get a booster display box was because, for all of the Lorcana cards I’ve collected in the past two years, I have yet to pull an Enchanted card. Unfortunately, that streak continues. However, I did manage to pull not one but two Epic cards: Goofy - Set for Adventure and Elsa - Snow Queen.

In case you weren’t aware, Epic is one of two new rarities, with this one falling between Legendary and Enchanted. Meanwhile, the new Iconic cards — which debut with Fabled and kick off with the Mickey and Minnie cards seen on the display — are even rarer than Enchanted! In other words, I basically have no chance of ever getting one of those. Regardless, the two Epics I managed to secure both look fantastic.

Another thing I loved about getting this box is that I was able to collect all nine “puzzle pieces" to complete the Powerline concept art. Basically, there’s an extra card in each pack that features a piece of the puzzle on the back. So, if you collect enough, there’s a good chance you too will be able to put it all together. To be honest, even with 24 of them to my name, it was still close — but I made it!

With so much to look forward in the world of Lorcana, I get the sense that some are overlooking Fabled due to the high number of reprints that are part of the set (by the way, if you have older versions of the cards that are reprinted, they’ll still be playable in Core Constructed). Obviously, the designers have tried to offset that by bringing the uber popular A Goofy Movie to the mix. In my opinion, that strategy is successful as these new cards are well worth picking up a Single-Player Deck. Meanwhile, if you’re after the new rarities, buying a booster box will at least give you a chance of pulling something special. The moral of the story is that, if you’re a fan of Disney Lorcana, don’t sleep on Fabled… even with the incredible looking Whispers in the Well on the way.