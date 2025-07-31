Gen Con 2025: Gargoyles and Detectives Spotlighted in "Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well"

What are these Whispers anyway?

As Gen Con 2025 kicks off in Indianapolis, Ravensburger has revealed more details on the upcoming Whispers in the Well expansion of Disney Lorcana.

What’s Happening:

After giving a preview of Fabled , Disney Lorcana gave a peek even further down the road.

, gave a peek even further down the road. Next up is Whispers in the Well — which will introduce Whispers to the world.

— which will introduce Whispers to the world. Whispers are partially-formed glimmers with a mysterious origin.

To help solve the case, a few detectives will also be part of the set.

This includes Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde of Zootopia (just in time for the release of Zootopia 2).

As previously announced, two new franchises will be joining Disney Lorcana in Whispers in the Well : Gargoyles and The Black Cauldron .

in : and . In fact, Demona can be seen on the booster art:

Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well will have a prerelease on November 7th while packs will be available everywhere November 14th.

More Disney Lorcana News: