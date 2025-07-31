Gen Con 2025: Title Revealed for First "Disney Lorcana" Set of 2026
Brrr, it's cold in here. There must be some glimmers in the atmosphere.
As Disney Lorcana continues to look ahead, the name of another upcoming chapter has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- During today’s panel celebrating the second anniversary of Disney Lorcana, fans were introduced to Winterspell.
- This new set will arrive in the first quarter of next year, following the release of the previously-announced Fabled and Whispers in the Well installments.
- As seen in the promotional art, Winterspell will see the “chill" side of Lorcana.
- But the snow clearly hasn’t slowed down Stitch and Angel (the latter of whom is debuting in this set).
- Other than that, Ravensburger hasn’t said too much about Winterspell — but does promise that it will bring “Flurries of Fun."
More Disney Lorcana News:
- A Collector’s Quest is coming to the Disneyland Resort next month.
- Puzzles featuring Disney Lorcana glimmers are on the way.
- We’re getting a first new look at the A Goofy Movie cards coming to Fabled — including a Floodborn Powerline card.
- Ravensburger also shared some more details on Whispers in the Well.