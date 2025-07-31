Glimmers Sure to "Stand Out" — A New Look at "A Goofy Movie" and "Dumbo" Cards Coming to "Disney Lorcana"

Who knew that Powerline could play the keytar?!

Get ready, A Goofy Movie fans — Disney Lorcana is sharing a new look at the first cards inspired by the film, which will be released with Fabled.

What’s Happening:

Disney Lorcana is celebrating its second anniversary this week at Gen Con 2025.

is celebrating its second anniversary this week at Gen Con 2025. As part of a panel this morning, fans were treated to a new look at some of the cards coming to the next chapter, Fabled .

. Easily the highlight of this expansion are cards featuring A Goofy Movie .

. This will include two new song cards, “I2I" and “Stand Out."

Even better, an Epic version of “Stand Out" and an Enchanted version of “I2I" will be available.

Perhaps even better than that, a Flooborn Powerline card called “World’s Greatest Rock Star" is on the way.

Notably, this is the first time a Singer has been a Ruby card.

And, yes, you guessed it: there’s an Enchanted version as well:

Ravensburger has also released a heartwarming video documenting how the card came to be:

In addition to A Goofy Movie, Fabled will also bring Dumbo to Lorcana.

This includes Dumbo - The Flying Elephant and Timothy Q. Mouse - Flight Instructor:

Disney Lorcana: Fabled is now open for preorder and will see a prerelease on August 29th followed by a mass release on September 5th.

