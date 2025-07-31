Glimmers Sure to "Stand Out" — A New Look at "A Goofy Movie" and "Dumbo" Cards Coming to "Disney Lorcana"
Who knew that Powerline could play the keytar?!
Get ready, A Goofy Movie fans — Disney Lorcana is sharing a new look at the first cards inspired by the film, which will be released with Fabled.
- Disney Lorcana is celebrating its second anniversary this week at Gen Con 2025.
- As part of a panel this morning, fans were treated to a new look at some of the cards coming to the next chapter, Fabled.
- Easily the highlight of this expansion are cards featuring A Goofy Movie.
- This will include two new song cards, “I2I" and “Stand Out."
- Even better, an Epic version of “Stand Out" and an Enchanted version of “I2I" will be available.
- Perhaps even better than that, a Flooborn Powerline card called “World’s Greatest Rock Star" is on the way.
- Notably, this is the first time a Singer has been a Ruby card.
- And, yes, you guessed it: there’s an Enchanted version as well:
- Ravensburger has also released a heartwarming video documenting how the card came to be:
- In addition to A Goofy Movie, Fabled will also bring Dumbo to Lorcana.
- This includes Dumbo - The Flying Elephant and Timothy Q. Mouse - Flight Instructor:
- Disney Lorcana: Fabled is now open for preorder and will see a prerelease on August 29th followed by a mass release on September 5th.
