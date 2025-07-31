It's All Falling Into Place — "Disney Lorcana" Puzzles to Hit Store Shelves This Fall

Six puzzles will be released, but two will be Disney exclusives.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Ravensburger is finally bringing together two key pieces of their brand together: puzzles and Disney Lorcana.

What’s Happening:

  • During today’s Disney Lorcana second anniversary celebration panel at Gen Con, it was revealed that a set of puzzles featuring Lorcana art would soon be coming to retailers and Disney Parks.

  • To start, there will be six puzzles available — each representing one of the six Disney Lorcana ink colors.
    • Amber
    • Emerald
    • Ruby
    • Sapphire
    • Amethyst
    • Steel
  • However, the Amethyst and Steel puzzles will be exclusive to Disney Parks and Disney Store.

  • Each puzzle is 1,000 pieces and will feature a collage of Disney glimmers (AKA characters).
  • These puzzles will go on sale September 1st.
  • Plus, fans can find a Mickey Mouse - True Friend promo card with their puzzle purchase.

More Disney Lorcana News:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank