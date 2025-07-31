It's All Falling Into Place — "Disney Lorcana" Puzzles to Hit Store Shelves This Fall
Six puzzles will be released, but two will be Disney exclusives.
Ravensburger is finally bringing together two key pieces of their brand together: puzzles and Disney Lorcana.
What’s Happening:
- During today’s Disney Lorcana second anniversary celebration panel at Gen Con, it was revealed that a set of puzzles featuring Lorcana art would soon be coming to retailers and Disney Parks.
- To start, there will be six puzzles available — each representing one of the six Disney Lorcana ink colors.
- Amber
- Emerald
- Ruby
- Sapphire
- Amethyst
- Steel
- However, the Amethyst and Steel puzzles will be exclusive to Disney Parks and Disney Store.
- Each puzzle is 1,000 pieces and will feature a collage of Disney glimmers (AKA characters).
- These puzzles will go on sale September 1st.
- Plus, fans can find a Mickey Mouse - True Friend promo card with their puzzle purchase.
