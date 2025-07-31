"Fabled" Fun: "Disney Lorcana" Collection Quest Coming to Disney California Adventure
The special offering will be held in now-closed Beast's Library.
A Disney Lorcana offering is headed to Disney California Adventure for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- During today’s Disney Lorcana second anniversary panel at Gen Con, it was revealed that a Collection Quest event will be coming to the Disneyland Resort.
- Specifically, it will take over the Beast’s Library area of the Animation Building at Disney California Adventure
- This offering will launch alongside the newest chapter of Lorcana, Fabled, on August 29th (the mass retail release of Fabled is September 5th).
- In a Collection Quest, Illumineers are each given a specific quest and will need to assemble the cards they need to complete their mission.
- As part of this, players will likely need to trade cards and order to get what they need.
- Once players complete their quest, they’ll be able to head to Off the Page and claim a Belle - Accomplished Mystic promo card (while supplies last).
- According to Ravensburger CMO Trading Card Games, Elaine Chase, an Illumineer will be there to guide guests through the experience of Disney Lorcana.
- Details beyond that are sparse, but we’ll be sure to update this post when we learn more.
- In the meantime, you can check out more Disney Lorcana announcements from Gen Con in our live blog.
