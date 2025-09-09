Steve Martin Discusses Filming "Oswald" Series at Disneyland on "Only Murders" Podcast

The Disney Legend spoke about revisiting his 15-year-old-self while recently filming on Main Street, U.S.A.

Steve Martin talked about filming at Disneyland for Disney’s live-action Oswald the Lucky Rabbit on the first official episode of the new Only Murders in the Building podcast.

What’s Happening:

Hulu Only Murders in the Building returned today for Season 5, and alongside the three-episode premiere, the streamer also introduced an official companion podcast.

introduces a new secret room in The Arconia, a prohibition-era gambling parlor called The Velvet Room. Podcast host Mychael Cyril Creighton (who plays Howard Morris on the show) asks Steve Martin if he got to practice any of his sleight-of-hand magic tricks on set. Selena Gomez shares that she has personal videos of him doing just that. As an aside, Steve Martin mentions that he was recently at Disneyland filming “a show that’s upcoming" in the Main Street Magic Shop where he worked as a 15-year-old. Check it out!

The show Martin is referring to is Disney’s live-action series Oswald the Lucky Rabbit from Jon Favreau ( The Mandalorian ).

The show Martin is referring to is Disney's live-action series Oswald the Lucky Rabbit from Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian).

The official Only Murders in the Building podcast is available to stream from all major podcast providers, in addition to being available in video form on YouTube.