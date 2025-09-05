Fairy Godmother Brings an Extra Touch of Magic to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland and Walt Disney World
The Fairy Godmother will make a special visit as part of a reimagined Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique experience.
Some changes are coming to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with the Fairy Godmother set to join the pageantry.
What’s Happening:
- While we don’t know the details of her introduction, the Fairy Godmother will soon become a part of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique experience on both coasts.
- A video shared on the Disney Parks Instagram account features the Fairy Godmother sneaking around Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom.
- The addition of special visits from the Fairy Godmother comes as the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique plans to roll out new, simplified package options in early October 2025.
- The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is located inside Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom and just behind Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.
- With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning.
- Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories, even a Disney costume.
- Walt Disney World used to have two other locations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney Springs, but they have been closed since at least early 2020.
Current List of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Packages at Walt Disney World:
The Carriage Package – Starting at $99.95 Plus Tax
- Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique T-shirt
- Princess sash and cinch bag
- Shimmering makeup and face gem
- Choice of nail polish and hairstyle.
The Castle Package – Starting at $199.95 Plus Tax
- Disney Princess gown of your choice with additional coordinating accessories
- Princess necklace, sash and cinch bag
- Shimmering makeup and face gem
- Choice of nail polish and hairstyle.
The Deluxe Castle Package – Starting at $229.95 Plus Tax
- Deluxe Disney Princess gown of your choice, selected from a limited number of Disney Princesses
- Coordinating boxed accessory set
- Princess necklace, sash and cinch bag
- Shimmering makeup and face gem
- Choice of nail polish and hairstyle.
The Princess Signature Dress Package – Starting at $450.00 Plus Tax
- Signature Disney Princess gown created with heirloom-quality fabric and intricate design details that tell the tale of the princess
- High-quality crystal tiara
- Organza garment bag and satin hanger
- Princess necklace, sash and cinch bag
- Shimmering makeup and face gem
- Choice of nail polish and hairstyle.
The Disney Encanto Package – Starting at $179.95 Plus Tax
- Mirabel or Isabela gown with coordinating accessories
- Princess sash and cinch bag
- Shimmering makeup and face gem
- Choice of nail polish and hairstyle.
The Knight Package – Starting at $19.95 Plus Tax
- Mighty sword and shield
- Hairstyling with gel
The Deluxe Knight Package – Starting at $79.95 Plus Tax
- Knight costume
- Mighty sword and shield
- Hairstyling with gel
