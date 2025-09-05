Fairy Godmother Brings an Extra Touch of Magic to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

The Fairy Godmother will make a special visit as part of a reimagined Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique experience.

Some changes are coming to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with the Fairy Godmother set to join the pageantry.

What’s Happening:

While we don’t know the details of her introduction, the Fairy Godmother will soon become a part of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique experience on both coasts.

A video shared on the Disney Parks Instagram Magic Kingdom

The addition of special visits from the Fairy Godmother comes as the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique plans to roll out new, simplified package options in early October 2025.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is located inside Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom and just behind Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.

With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning.

Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories, even a Disney costume.

Walt Disney World used to have two other locations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney Springs

Current List of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Packages at Walt Disney World:

The Carriage Package – Starting at $99.95 Plus Tax

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique T-shirt

Princess sash and cinch bag

Shimmering makeup and face gem

Choice of nail polish and hairstyle.

The Castle Package – Starting at $199.95 Plus Tax

Disney Princess gown of your choice with additional coordinating accessories

Princess necklace, sash and cinch bag

Shimmering makeup and face gem

Choice of nail polish and hairstyle.

The Deluxe Castle Package – Starting at $229.95 Plus Tax

Deluxe Disney Princess gown of your choice, selected from a limited number of Disney Princesses

Coordinating boxed accessory set

Princess necklace, sash and cinch bag

Shimmering makeup and face gem

Choice of nail polish and hairstyle.

The Princess Signature Dress Package – Starting at $450.00 Plus Tax

Signature Disney Princess gown created with heirloom-quality fabric and intricate design details that tell the tale of the princess

High-quality crystal tiara

Organza garment bag and satin hanger

Princess necklace, sash and cinch bag

Shimmering makeup and face gem

Choice of nail polish and hairstyle.

The Disney Encanto Package – Starting at $179.95 Plus Tax

Mirabel or Isabela gown with coordinating accessories

Princess sash and cinch bag

Shimmering makeup and face gem

Choice of nail polish and hairstyle.

The Knight Package – Starting at $19.95 Plus Tax

Mighty sword and shield

Hairstyling with gel

The Deluxe Knight Package – Starting at $79.95 Plus Tax

Knight costume

Mighty sword and shield

Hairstyling with gel

