Mouse Ears and a Spirit Jersey Bring Festive Flair to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

Preview some of this year's festive merchandise coming to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom.

We may be deep into the Halloween season, but the holidays are just around the corner – and Walt Disney World has shared a preview of some of this year’s exclusive Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a separately ticketed event that celebrates the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom

This year’s event will take place on select nights from Friday, November 7th to Sunday, December 21st.

While you’ll typically find a full collection of merchandise themed to the event, so far we’ve only got a preview of the Spirit Jersey and Mouse Ears.

Both items feature a somewhat strange depiction of Pluto as a reindeer, alongside Minnie and Mickey and depictions of Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A.

This year’s event will see the return of beloved entertainment offerings, including Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, Frozen Holiday Surprise, and more.

Alongside the popular Jingle Cruise, four other attractions receive a little extra holiday flair, those being Space Mountain Tomorrowland Speedway Mad Tea Party

Tickets for this year’s event are now on sale, with prices ranging from $169 to $229 per ticket (plus tax).

Find out more about the festive fun that awaits during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year, here

To find out what else is happening across Walt Disney World for the 2025 holiday season, click here

And for a taste of the Very Merry magic, check out our complete coverage of last year’s event

