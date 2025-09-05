Smell Like Magic! Basin Releases New Mickey Mouse Bath Bombs

"No, Pooh, you don't eat them. You smell them."

Popular all-natural beauty brand Basin has new bath bombs inspired by Mickey Mouse that will leave you smelling magical.

What’s Happening:

Today, beauty brand Basin unveiled new Disney Mickey Mouse Bath Bombs on their official Instagram.

Inviting Disney fans to embrace relaxation with these bubbling bathroom luxuries, fans can bring a touch of Disney magic to their home with these scented accessories.

Coming in three different varieties with Bubbly Bliss, Berry Blast, and Warm Vanilla.

Each retailing for $12, let’s take a look at the new Basin Bath Bombs.

Bubbly bliss takes on a sparkling citrus scent, bringing a refreshing combination of champagne, grapefruit, lemon, and orange.

This berry scented bath bomb aims to leave you feeling calm, with a gentle and sweet smell of blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry.

Find relaxation with this vanilla scented bath bomb, perfect for a warm bath.

Walt Disney World Character Crewnecks:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a new collection of character-themed crewnecks Disney Springs

The Walt Disney World branded sweatshirts come in really soft colors with designs inspired by Disney cats, The Fox and the Hound, Inside Out 2, and The Lion King.

While not available on Disney Store yet, head to Walt Disney World soon before they sell out.

