Smell Like Magic! Basin Releases New Mickey Mouse Bath Bombs
"No, Pooh, you don't eat them. You smell them."
Popular all-natural beauty brand Basin has new bath bombs inspired by Mickey Mouse that will leave you smelling magical.
What’s Happening:
- Today, beauty brand Basin unveiled new Disney Mickey Mouse Bath Bombs on their official Instagram.
- Inviting Disney fans to embrace relaxation with these bubbling bathroom luxuries, fans can bring a touch of Disney magic to their home with these scented accessories.
- Coming in three different varieties with Bubbly Bliss, Berry Blast, and Warm Vanilla.
- Each retailing for $12, let’s take a look at the new Basin Bath Bombs.
Disney Mickey Mouse Bubbly Bliss Bath Bomb Buddy
Bubbly bliss takes on a sparkling citrus scent, bringing a refreshing combination of champagne, grapefruit, lemon, and orange.
Disney Mickey Mouse Berry Blast Bath Bomb Buddy
This berry scented bath bomb aims to leave you feeling calm, with a gentle and sweet smell of blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry.
Disney Mickey Mouse Warm Vanilla Bath Bomb Buddy
Find relaxation with this vanilla scented bath bomb, perfect for a warm bath.
