"The Nightmare Before Christmas" Gets a Follow Up Starbucks Tumbler

The new Zero tumbler is expected to sell out fast, with fans already flocking to social media to discuss its limited availability.

The Zero Starbucks Travel Tumbler is set to arrive this Friday, September 12, and if the last drop is any indication, you’ll need to be quick on the draw to add this to your collection.

What's Happening:

A Zero Starbucks Travel Tumbler

The tumbler is priced at $29.99

The first release, a 24-ounce Starbucks Cold Cup featuring Jack Skellington and Sally

The new Zero-themed tumbler is a 24-ounce double-walled, reusable cup with a wrap-around design of Jack's faithful ghostly canine companion.

Fans will need to be ready to add it to their cart before it disappears.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Zero Starbucks Travel Tumbler

Double-wall exterior

Exterior wall features Zero and the molded Starbucks® logo on the other side

Twist-tight translucent cap

Matching straw with flared bottom and silicone seal ring

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Not intended for hot beverages

Do not store or carry carbonated drinks

Not intended to be spill proof or leak proof

Holds approx. 24 oz.

About The Nightmare Before Christmas:

While many associate the film with director Tim Burton, the stop-motion classic was actually directed by Henry Selick.

Burton, who wrote and produced the film, was busy with Batman Returns and entrusted the directorial duties to Selick.

and entrusted the directorial duties to Selick. It took over three years to complete, with animators having to pose each character 24 times just for one second of footage.

Over 200 puppets were used in the production, and Jack Skellington alone had over 400 different heads to convey a wide range of facial expressions.

The film's iconic songs were composed by Danny Elfman, who also provided the singing voice for Jack Skellington, while actor Chris Sarandon provided his speaking voice.



More Nightmare Before Christmas: