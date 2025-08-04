"The Nightmare Before Christmas" Takes Over Disney Store with New and Favorite Merchandise for the Perfect Halloween
Well you can tell that seasonal magic is just around the corner when Disney Store rolls out merchandise inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas! Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, Sally, and Zero are back to bring more Halloween and Christmas fans across a range of products including apparel, accessories, home decor and collectibles
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- Need a little Christmas for your Halloween celebration? Perhaps you want a bit of Halloween to feature in your Christmas decor? Good news! Disney Store has you covered on both sides with new merchandise themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Whether you’re in the market for costumes, decor, or some fun fashions to wear throughout the season, there’s plenty of fantastic finds at Disney Store. Among the new arrivals are:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is available now at Disney Store.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Apparel and Accessories
Oogie Boogie Glow-in-the-Dark Spirit Jersey for Adults - The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas Lounge Pants for Adults
Sally Knit Pullover for Women - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Oogie Boogie Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington Ear Headband for Adults by Loungefly - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington "Pumpkin King" Ear Headband for Adults - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington Dress for Women - The Nightmare Before Christmas - Disney Parks Dress Shop
Sally Woven Shirt for Adults - The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas Denim Jacket for Kids
The Nightmare Before Christmas Jacket for Adults
Jack Skellington Loungefly Mini Backpack - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington Cardigan for Adults - The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas Heart Crossbody Bag
Oogie Boogie Earrings - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Costumes
Jack Skellington Prestige Costume for Adults by Disguise - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Sally Tutu and Headband Costume Kit for Tweens by Disguise - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington Costume Dress for Kids - The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow Necklace with Music
Home and Decor
Oogie Boogie Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington and Sally Light-Up Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas Mug
Mayor Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Halloween Town Band Musical Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington and Zero Christmas Countdown Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Oogie Boogie 32 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle and Carrier - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Santa Jack Skellington Figural Mug - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington Carousel Spinning Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Collectibles
The Nightmare Before Christmas Disney Lacers Limited Edition Vinyl Collectible Figure
The Nightmare Before Christmas MagicBand+
The Nightmare Before Christmas 13-Day Countdown Calendar
Jack Skellington and Sally Light-Up and Sound Figure - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Plush and Toys
Sally Cuddleez Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - Large 24"
Jack Skellington Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - 26"
Jack Skellington Cuddleez Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - Large 24"
Sally Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - 21"
Oogie Boogie Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - 11"
Zero Magnetic Shoulder Light-Up Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - 8"
Zero Cuddleez Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Zero Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - 7 1/2"
More Disney Store Halloween
