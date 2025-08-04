"The Nightmare Before Christmas" Takes Over Disney Store with New and Favorite Merchandise for the Perfect Halloween

A glow in the dark Spirit Jersey and Ear Headbands are sure to be popular sights at the parks this year!

Well you can tell that seasonal magic is just around the corner when Disney Store rolls out merchandise inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas! Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, Sally, and Zero are back to bring more Halloween and Christmas fans across a range of products including apparel, accessories, home decor and collectibles

What’s Happening

Need a little Christmas for your Halloween celebration? Perhaps you want a bit of Halloween to feature in your Christmas decor? Good news! Disney Store has you covered on both sides with new merchandise themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Whether you’re in the market for costumes, decor, or some fun fashions to wear throughout the season, there’s plenty of fantastic finds at Disney Store. Among the new arrivals are:

The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is available now at Disney Store.

Apparel and Accessories

Oogie Boogie Glow-in-the-Dark Spirit Jersey for Adults - The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Lounge Pants for Adults

Sally Knit Pullover for Women - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oogie Boogie Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Ear Headband for Adults by Loungefly - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington "Pumpkin King" Ear Headband for Adults - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Dress for Women - The Nightmare Before Christmas - Disney Parks Dress Shop

Sally Woven Shirt for Adults - The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Denim Jacket for Kids

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jacket for Adults

Jack Skellington Loungefly Mini Backpack - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Cardigan for Adults - The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Heart Crossbody Bag

Oogie Boogie Earrings - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Costumes

Jack Skellington Prestige Costume for Adults by Disguise - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sally Tutu and Headband Costume Kit for Tweens by Disguise - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Costume Dress for Kids - The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow Necklace with Music

Home and Decor

Oogie Boogie Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington and Sally Light-Up Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Mug

Mayor Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Halloween Town Band Musical Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington and Zero Christmas Countdown Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oogie Boogie 32 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle and Carrier - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Santa Jack Skellington Figural Mug - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Carousel Spinning Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Collectibles

The Nightmare Before Christmas Disney Lacers Limited Edition Vinyl Collectible Figure

The Nightmare Before Christmas MagicBand+

The Nightmare Before Christmas 13-Day Countdown Calendar

Jack Skellington and Sally Light-Up and Sound Figure - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Plush and Toys

Sally Cuddleez Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - Large 24"

Jack Skellington Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - 26"

Jack Skellington Cuddleez Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - Large 24"

Sally Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - 21"

Oogie Boogie Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - 11"

Zero Magnetic Shoulder Light-Up Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - 8"

Zero Cuddleez Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Zero Plush - The Nightmare Before Christmas - 7 1/2"

