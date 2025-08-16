The Pumpkin King Returns! Jack Skellington Debuts New Look Alongside Sally at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Jack Skellington gets a spooktacular makeover.
What’s this!? Jack Skellington and Sally are meeting guests at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and Jack’s got a brand-new look this year.
What’s Happening:
- Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas are meeting at Magic Kingdom on the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom.
- Tonight also marks the debut of Jack’s brand-new look in the parks.
- Before, Jack had a more exposed, make-up covered mouth, so he could talk with guests.
- Now, Jack looks more like the Pumpkin King we know, complete with an animated mouth that lets him talk to guests during the meet and greet.
- While Sally’s costume remains the same, the couple is still serving deadly looks.
