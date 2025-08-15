Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025 Event Guide: Show Times, Attractions, Characters, and More

Take a look at this event guide for this year’s after-hours Halloween event at Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World kicked off the Halloween season tonight with the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. As per usual, the event map shows you where you’ll find treat locations, characters, event entertainment, and more! Let’s dive in and take a closer look, starting with the cover.

This year’s map cover features Mickey and Minnie in their new costumes that they’re meeting in at the Town Square Theater, getting ready to trick-or-treat alongside a spooky pumpkin with Cinderella Castle serving as an eerie backdrop.

The inner fold shows event highlights, including Halloween twists on three attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor. Guests with allergy sensitivities are instructed to pick up a teal treat bag, which allows them to collect tokens at treat trails that can be exchanged for alternate treats. Guests will find information about specialty food and beverage offerings, with more available in this year’s Event Foodie Guide.

The most essential information here are the entertainment show times. This year, guests can plan their spooky night at the Magic Kingdom around the following offerings:

Mickey’s “Boo-To-You" Halloween Parade Begins in Frontierland at 8:15 pm & 11:15 pm

Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular (Castle Forecourt Stage) August 15th-September 26th event nights: 9:05 pm, 10:35 pm, 12:00 am September 28th-October 31st event nights: 7:35 pm, 9:05 pm, 10:35 pm, 12:00 am

Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Skies above Cinderella Castle at 10:00 pm

The Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet (Frontierland) Intermittently between 7:00 pm and 10:55 pm

Rusty Cutlass (Adventureland) Intermittently between 7:15 pm and 11:50 pm

Disney Jr. Jam (Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café)

Zom-Beatz Bash Dance Party (Rockettower Plaza Stage)

Halloween Fun in Storybook Circus (Fantasyland)

Some of the exclusive event merchandise is also showcased in the guide, with more available to view here.

Inside the actual map, orange lollipops indicate the location of Trick-or-Treat spots, and Mickeys within spider webs are where you’ll find characters. It also lists which attractions are operating during the party, as well as which food locations are serving during this after-hours event (note: some locations close at a specified time during the party).

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025 Trick-or-Treat Spots:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025 Character Meet & Greets:

Main Street U.S.A. Mickey and Minnie Jack Skellington and Sally

Adventureland Friends from Aladdin Captain Jack Sparrow

Fantasyland Lady Tremaine, Anastasia and Drizella Belle Gaston Ariel and Prince Eric Pluto Daisy Duck and Goofy Friends from Alice in Wonderland Friends from Winnie the Pooh Mirabel and Bruno

Tomorrowland Stitch



Attractions Open for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025:

Restaurants Open for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025:

Main Street, U.S.A. Casey’s Corner Plaza Ice Cream Parlor The Plaza Restaurant Main Street Bakery

Adventureland Aloha Isle

Frontierland Golden Oak Outpost Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café

Liberty Square Liberty Square Market Sleepy Hollow

Fantasyland Cinderella’s Royal Table Pinocchio Village Haus Be Our Guest Cheshire Cafe The Friar’s Nook Storybook Treats

Tomorrowland Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. The Lunching Pad Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party at Tomorrowland Terrace



This year’s trick-or-treating bag is reusable, features a unique design and surprisingly, no advertising.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party continues on select dates through October 31st, 2025 at the Magic Kingdom. For more information about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to get tickets to the event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.