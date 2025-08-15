Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025 Event Guide: Show Times, Attractions, Characters, and More
Walt Disney World kicked off the Halloween season tonight with the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. As per usual, the event map shows you where you’ll find treat locations, characters, event entertainment, and more! Let’s dive in and take a closer look, starting with the cover.
This year’s map cover features Mickey and Minnie in their new costumes that they’re meeting in at the Town Square Theater, getting ready to trick-or-treat alongside a spooky pumpkin with Cinderella Castle serving as an eerie backdrop.
The inner fold shows event highlights, including Halloween twists on three attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor. Guests with allergy sensitivities are instructed to pick up a teal treat bag, which allows them to collect tokens at treat trails that can be exchanged for alternate treats. Guests will find information about specialty food and beverage offerings, with more available in this year’s Event Foodie Guide.
The most essential information here are the entertainment show times. This year, guests can plan their spooky night at the Magic Kingdom around the following offerings:
- Mickey’s “Boo-To-You" Halloween Parade
- Begins in Frontierland at 8:15 pm & 11:15 pm
- Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular (Castle Forecourt Stage)
- August 15th-September 26th event nights: 9:05 pm, 10:35 pm, 12:00 am
- September 28th-October 31st event nights: 7:35 pm, 9:05 pm, 10:35 pm, 12:00 am
- Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular
- Skies above Cinderella Castle at 10:00 pm
- The Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet (Frontierland)
- Intermittently between 7:00 pm and 10:55 pm
- Rusty Cutlass (Adventureland)
- Intermittently between 7:15 pm and 11:50 pm
- Disney Jr. Jam (Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café)
- Zom-Beatz Bash Dance Party (Rockettower Plaza Stage)
- Halloween Fun in Storybook Circus (Fantasyland)
Some of the exclusive event merchandise is also showcased in the guide, with more available to view here.
Inside the actual map, orange lollipops indicate the location of Trick-or-Treat spots, and Mickeys within spider webs are where you’ll find characters. It also lists which attractions are operating during the party, as well as which food locations are serving during this after-hours event (note: some locations close at a specified time during the party).
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025 Trick-or-Treat Spots:
- Main Street U.S.A.
- Market Street Welcome Trick-or-Treating (open until 8:00 pm)
- Adventureland
- Tortuga Tavern
- Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room
- Sunshine Tree Terrace
- Frontierland
- Liberty Square
- Liberty Square Ticket Office (allergy-friendly)
- The Diamond Horseshoe
- Fantasyland
- Fantasyland Train Station
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Gaston’s Tavern
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Princess Fairytale Hall
- Tomorrowland
- Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress
- Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
- Near TRON Lightcycle / Run
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025 Character Meet & Greets:
- Main Street U.S.A.
- Mickey and Minnie
- Jack Skellington and Sally
- Adventureland
- Friends from Aladdin
- Captain Jack Sparrow
- Fantasyland
- Lady Tremaine, Anastasia and Drizella
- Belle
- Gaston
- Ariel and Prince Eric
- Pluto
- Daisy Duck and Goofy
- Friends from Alice in Wonderland
- Friends from Winnie the Pooh
- Mirabel and Bruno
- Tomorrowland
- Stitch
Attractions Open for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025:
- Adventureland
- Frontierland
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
- Liberty Square
- Fantasyland
- Storybook Circus
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- The Barnstormer
- Tomorrowland
- Astro Orbiter
- Space Mountain
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Tomorrowland Transit Authority People Mover
- TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise
Restaurants Open for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025:
- Main Street, U.S.A.
- Casey’s Corner
- Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
- The Plaza Restaurant
- Main Street Bakery
- Adventureland
- Aloha Isle
- Frontierland
- Golden Oak Outpost
- Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café
- Liberty Square
- Liberty Square Market
- Sleepy Hollow
- Fantasyland
- Cinderella’s Royal Table
- Pinocchio Village Haus
- Be Our Guest
- Cheshire Cafe
- The Friar’s Nook
- Storybook Treats
- Tomorrowland
- Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café
- Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.
- The Lunching Pad
- Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party at Tomorrowland Terrace
This year’s trick-or-treating bag is reusable, features a unique design and surprisingly, no advertising.
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party continues on select dates through October 31st, 2025 at the Magic Kingdom. For more information about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to get tickets to the event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.