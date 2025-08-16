The Spooks Prepare for Their Midnight Jamboree as The Headless Horseman Rides Again!

A new TikTok from @DisneyParks sees the Headless Horseman head to Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

The Headless Horseman rides tonight! But to prepare for his first ride during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Headless man first had to make a stop at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

What’s Happening:

One of the elements of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that Disney fans most look forward to each year is seeing the Headless Horseman gallop down Main Street, U.S.A. ahead of Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade.

Ahead of the first Halloween Party tonight, Disney Parks shared a fun TikTok of the Horseman arriving at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to select a horse for his nightly ride.

This location is where Disney keeps a good majority of their horses, and guests are welcome to go visit them during daytime hours.

Check out our video of the Headless Horseman’s ride from 2022, and stay tuned for our video from this year’s Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade.

What Else to Expect During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party:

