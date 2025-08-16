The Spooks Prepare for Their Midnight Jamboree as The Headless Horseman Rides Again!
A new TikTok from @DisneyParks sees the Headless Horseman head to Tri-Circle-D Ranch.
The Headless Horseman rides tonight! But to prepare for his first ride during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Headless man first had to make a stop at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.
What’s Happening:
- One of the elements of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that Disney fans most look forward to each year is seeing the Headless Horseman gallop down Main Street, U.S.A. ahead of Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade.
- Ahead of the first Halloween Party tonight, Disney Parks shared a fun TikTok of the Horseman arriving at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to select a horse for his nightly ride.
- This location is where Disney keeps a good majority of their horses, and guests are welcome to go visit them during daytime hours.
- Check out our video of the Headless Horseman’s ride from 2022, and stay tuned for our video from this year’s Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade.
What Else to Expect During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party:
- The first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the year takes place this evening, and it will, of course, see the return of a number of fan favorite offerings, such as Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade and the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular.
- Take a look at what else you can expect during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, here.
- Check out the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide for a full list of the delicious treats that will be available during the party.
- There will be plenty of event-exclusive merchandise, in addition to some offerings just for Annual Passholders.
- Mother Gothel from Tangled is appearing at the event for the first time this year, while Jack Skellington is sporting a brand-new look.
- For more information about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to get tickets to the event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
