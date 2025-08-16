The Spooks Prepare for Their Midnight Jamboree as The Headless Horseman Rides Again!

A new TikTok from @DisneyParks sees the Headless Horseman head to Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

The Headless Horseman rides tonight! But to prepare for his first ride during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Headless man first had to make a stop at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

What’s Happening:

  • One of the elements of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that Disney fans most look forward to each year is seeing the Headless Horseman gallop down Main Street, U.S.A. ahead of Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade.
  • Ahead of the first Halloween Party tonight, Disney Parks shared a fun TikTok of the Horseman arriving at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to select a horse for his nightly ride.
  • This location is where Disney keeps a good majority of their horses, and guests are welcome to go visit them during daytime hours.

  • Check out our video of the Headless Horseman’s ride from 2022, and stay tuned for our video from this year’s Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade.

