The Stitch Takeover Continues as Disney Parks Unveil Stitch Mummy Popcorn Bucket

This adorable new popcorn bucket is coming to Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Cruise Line this Halloween season.

The Stitch takeover of 2025 is continuing into the Halloween season with the release of a terrific new Stitch Mummy popcorn bucket.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Eats Instagram account shared our first look at a new popcorn bucket coming to Walt Disney World, featuring the lovable Experiment 626 dressed as a mummy.
  • Stitch also carries a pumpkin full of candy while his mouth is, of course, full of popcorn.

  • In the video tease, Stitch sneaks into Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room – which is a familiar setting for the alien if you’ve ever visited Tokyo Disneyland and experienced Stitch’s takeover of the Tiki Room, known as The Enchanted Tiki Room: Stitch Presents Aloha E Komo Mai!
  • No release date has been revealed for the Stitch Mummy popcorn bucket, but we can gather it will likely be available at popcorn carts throughout the Magic Kingdom – if not other parks as well.
  • The Stitch Mummy bucket will also be released at the Disneyland Resort and aboard Disney Cruise Line.

