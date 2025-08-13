The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure Brings Waves of Change to Lightning Lane Multi Pass Later This Month
Guests will soon notice a new change to the Lightning Lane Multi Pass options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, making it easier to head under the sea for a new entertainment offering.
What’s Happening:
- Lightning Lane Multi Pass at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is about to see some changes in just a few days, allowing guests to select The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure as one of the options in the lower tier.
- This new show will be added to the second group of attractions, which also includes Alien Swirling Saucers and Beauty and the Beast: Live on Stage.
- The option will appear to eligible guests starting on August 20th, 2025, available for use at the park starting on September 11th.
- Having opened earlier this Summer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure invites guests to relive the story of Ariel, from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Little Mermaid, as she follows her dreams to be part of the human world.
- The new show features encounters with King Triton and Ursula among others, using actors, puppets, and the latest technology to bring the story to life, as well as all the classic songs from the film. This also includes “Kiss the Girl" which was not in the previous show in this location, “Voyage of the Little Mermaid."
