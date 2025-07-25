Discover Fresh Bites and Sipping Delights at Disneyland's Plaza de la Familia

"Coco" fans will want to get their hands on the colorful new Dante Sipper – direct from Disneyland Paris.

This fall will see the return of Plaza de la Familia to Disney California Adventure, bringing with it an updated menu at Paradise Garden Grill and an awesome novelty sipper first introduced at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet

Galactic Grill

The Golden Horseshoe

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Ship to Shore Marketplace

Stage Door Café

Select Outdoor Vending Carts

Disney California Adventure

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Corn Dog Castle

Mortimer’s Market

Paradise Garden Grill

Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield

Select Outdoor Vending Carts

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill

Available beginning August 27th is a new Coco Sipper, at the following locations:

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet

Galactic Grill

The Golden Horseshoe

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Plaza Inn

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Refreshment Corner

Lemonade at small world Promenade

Ship to Shore Marketplace

Troubadour Tavern

Disney California Adventure

Award Wieners

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park

Corn Dog Castle

Mortimer’s Market

Paradise Garden Grill

Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield

Smokejumpers Grill

Select Outdoor Vending Carts

Studio Catering Truck

Of course, there are also plenty of special food and beverages available at a couple of locations in Paradise Garden Park.

Paradise Garden Grill

(Mobile order available)

Achiote Half Chicken: Roasted achiote-marinated chicken served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and nopal salad (New)

Loaded Chicken Quesadilla with achiote chicken and roasted peppers & onions, topped with chipotle crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo (New)

Al Pastor Tacos: Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread and tomatillo salsa served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco

Carne Asada Wet Burrito: Marinated steak tips, Spanish rice, refried beans, and avocado crema topped with salsa verde and crema (Plant-based)

Cheese Quesadilla: Whole wheat tortilla filled with jack and cheddar cheese and served with a Cuties Mandarin Orange and applesauce and choice of small DASANI Water or small lowfat milk (Kids Meal)

Whole wheat tortilla filled with jack and cheddar cheese and served with a Cuties Mandarin Orange and applesauce and choice of small DASANI Water or small lowfat milk Street-style Taco: Al pastor taco in a corn tortilla served with Spanish rice and refried beans and choice of small DASANI Water or small lowfat milk (Kids Meal)

Al pastor taco in a corn tortilla served with Spanish rice and refried beans and choice of small DASANI Water or small lowfat milk Buñuelos Biónico: Fried tortilla chips coated in cinnamon and sugar, loaded with fresh fruit, toasted coconut, and sweetened condensed banana milk (New)

Vanilla Layer Cake: Layers of multi-colored cake with cinnamon mousse and sweet cream cheese frosting

Pineapple Pomegranate Lemonade (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Apple Cider Margarita: Tequila, apple cider, and lime with a cinnamon sugar rim (New)

Fruity Lemonade Cocktail: Tequila, pineapple and pomegranate lemonade (New)

Ogopogo Brewing, La Llorona Mexican Lager (New)

2 Towns Ciderhouse, Made Marion Blackberry (New)

Offshoot Beer Co. Relax Hazy IPA (New)

Señor Buzz Churros and Churros near Goofy’s Sky School

Strawberry Horchata Churro: Classic churro rolled in horchata sugar, topped with horchata whipped topping, caramel sauce, and fresh strawberries (New)

What Else to Expect During Halloween Time: