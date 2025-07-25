Discover Fresh Bites and Sipping Delights at Disneyland's Plaza de la Familia
"Coco" fans will want to get their hands on the colorful new Dante Sipper – direct from Disneyland Paris.
This fall will see the return of Plaza de la Familia to Disney California Adventure, bringing with it an updated menu at Paradise Garden Grill and an awesome novelty sipper first introduced at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Plaza de la Familia is set to return this year from August 22nd through November 2nd, 2025, alongside Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.
- Guests will be able to enjoy heartwarming entertainment, such as “The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco!" – which debuted last year.
- After being introduced at Disneyland Paris earlier this year, guests will be able to pick up the Dante Sipper seen above, beginning September 10th (limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply), at the following locations across the resort:
Disneyland Park
- Alien Pizza Planet
- Galactic Grill
- The Golden Horseshoe
- Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante
- Ship to Shore Marketplace
- Stage Door Café
- Select Outdoor Vending Carts
Disney California Adventure
- Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
- Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park
- Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream
- Corn Dog Castle
- Mortimer’s Market
- Paradise Garden Grill
- Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield
- Select Outdoor Vending Carts
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- GCH Craftsman Grill
- Available beginning August 27th is a new Coco Sipper, at the following locations:
Disneyland Park
- Alien Pizza Planet
- Galactic Grill
- The Golden Horseshoe
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Plaza Inn
- Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante
- Refreshment Corner
- Lemonade at small world Promenade
- Ship to Shore Marketplace
- Troubadour Tavern
Disney California Adventure
- Award Wieners
- Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
- Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park
- Corn Dog Castle
- Mortimer’s Market
- Paradise Garden Grill
- Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield
- Smokejumpers Grill
- Select Outdoor Vending Carts
- Studio Catering Truck
Of course, there are also plenty of special food and beverages available at a couple of locations in Paradise Garden Park.
Paradise Garden Grill
(Mobile order available)
- Achiote Half Chicken: Roasted achiote-marinated chicken served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and nopal salad (New)
- Loaded Chicken Quesadilla with achiote chicken and roasted peppers & onions, topped with chipotle crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo (New)
- Al Pastor Tacos: Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread and tomatillo salsa served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco
- Carne Asada Wet Burrito: Marinated steak tips, Spanish rice, refried beans, and avocado crema topped with salsa verde and crema (Plant-based)
- Cheese Quesadilla: Whole wheat tortilla filled with jack and cheddar cheese and served with a Cuties Mandarin Orange and applesauce and choice of small DASANI Water or small lowfat milk (Kids Meal)
- Street-style Taco: Al pastor taco in a corn tortilla served with Spanish rice and refried beans and choice of small DASANI Water or small lowfat milk (Kids Meal)
- Buñuelos Biónico: Fried tortilla chips coated in cinnamon and sugar, loaded with fresh fruit, toasted coconut, and sweetened condensed banana milk (New)
- Vanilla Layer Cake: Layers of multi-colored cake with cinnamon mousse and sweet cream cheese frosting
- Pineapple Pomegranate Lemonade (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Apple Cider Margarita: Tequila, apple cider, and lime with a cinnamon sugar rim (New)
- Fruity Lemonade Cocktail: Tequila, pineapple and pomegranate lemonade (New)
- Ogopogo Brewing, La Llorona Mexican Lager (New)
- 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Made Marion Blackberry (New)
- Offshoot Beer Co. Relax Hazy IPA (New)
Señor Buzz Churros and Churros near Goofy’s Sky School
- Strawberry Horchata Churro: Classic churro rolled in horchata sugar, topped with horchata whipped topping, caramel sauce, and fresh strawberries (New)
What Else to Expect During Halloween Time:
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort kicks off on August 22nd and runs through October 31st, 2025.
- This event features popular attraction overlays, including Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark, Mater’s Junkyard Jam-Boo-Ree, and Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween at Disney California Adventure, and Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park.
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort also brings back the ultra-popular, separately ticketed, Halloween event at Disney California Adventure, Oogie Boogie Bash.
- As with their holiday costumes, Mickey and Minnie’s Halloween costumes will also draw inspiration from their 70th Celebration costumes.
- Take a look at all of the food and beverage offerings, plus the novelty items that will be available this year.
