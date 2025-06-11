Tickets Sale Dates Revealed for 2025's Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure
Oogie Boogie Bash is back for 31 nights this year – with the first events taking place before Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort even begins!
The popular Oogie Boogie Bash after-hours event is returning to Disney California Adventure this Halloween season, and we now know when tickets will be going on sale.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared ticket details for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash.
- Of course, the extensive list of experiences will all be present for this year’s event: The Frightfully Fun Parade, Villains Grove, immersive treat trails, and all of your favorite villains (including new ones).
- In 2025, the popular Halloween party will be held on 31 event nights, four more nights than last year.
- What’s more, with the first of these events taking place on August 17th, it will actually kick-off before the official start of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort (which is August 22nd).
- 2025 Oogie Boogie Bash event dates are as follows:
- August 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31
- September 2, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30
- October 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 31
- The ticket sale dates are as follows:
- June 24th: Inspire Magic Key holders (Limited pre-sale supply)
- June 25th: All Magic Key Holders (Limited pre-sale supply)
- June 26th: All guests
- The waiting room for tickets will open at approximately 8:45 a.m. PT, with sales beginning no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT.
- This year’s online queue will offer a “notify me" option, where you will be able to receive an email when it’s your turn to purchase.
- As far as prices, tickets range from $139 to $199 this year, compared to $134 to $189 last year.
- Head to Disneyland.com for more information on Oogie Boogie Bash tickets.
- And, if you’re planning a trip to Disneyland this Halloween Time, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Last Year at Ooogie Boogie Bash:
- Last year’s event saw the debut of two new villains, as has become tradition for the event – Hades from Hercules and Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb.
- Agatha Harkness also got a new costume, inspired by her Disney+ series, Agatha All Along.
- Be sure to peruse our Oogie Boogie Bash tag for all our coverage from previous year’s events.
