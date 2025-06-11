Tickets Sale Dates Revealed for 2025's Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Oogie Boogie Bash is back for 31 nights this year – with the first events taking place before Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort even begins!

The popular Oogie Boogie Bash after-hours event is returning to Disney California Adventure this Halloween season, and we now know when tickets will be going on sale.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has shared ticket details for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash.
  • Of course, the extensive list of experiences will all be present for this year’s event: The Frightfully Fun Parade, Villains Grove, immersive treat trails, and all of your favorite villains (including new ones).
  • In 2025, the popular Halloween party will be held on 31 event nights, four more nights than last year.
  • What’s more, with the first of these events taking place on August 17th, it will actually kick-off before the official start of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort (which is August 22nd).
  • 2025 Oogie Boogie Bash event dates are as follows:
    • August 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31
    • September 2, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30
    • October 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 31
  • The ticket sale dates are as follows:
    • June 24th: Inspire Magic Key holders (Limited pre-sale supply)
    • June 25th: All Magic Key Holders (Limited pre-sale supply)
    • June 26th: All guests

  • The waiting room for tickets will open at approximately 8:45 a.m. PT, with sales beginning no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT.
  • This year’s online queue will offer a “notify me" option, where you will be able to receive an email when it’s your turn to purchase.
  • As far as prices, tickets range from $139 to $199 this year, compared to $134 to $189 last year.
  • Head to Disneyland.com for more information on Oogie Boogie Bash tickets.
  • And, if you’re planning a trip to Disneyland this Halloween Time, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

Last Year at Ooogie Boogie Bash:

