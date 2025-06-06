Newly Announced Details Bring Us One Step Closer to the Land of the Dead
Fortunately, for this experience no other attractions seem to be singing "Remember Me" at this time.
A new update to the forthcoming Coco attraction at Disney California Adventure has been shared, with the sights set (almost predictably) near Pixar Pier and Paradise Gardens.
What’s Happening:
- Remember that new attraction coming to Disney California Adventure, based on the hit film from Pixar Animation Studios, Coco? We just got an update.
- Originally announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, this new attraction teased a journey into the land of the dead with Miguel, Dante, Hector, and others from the smash-hit film, but offered no real details outside of a piece of art to go along with the announcement. That art suggests that the attraction will be a boat ride, and one that EPCOT fans might find a bit derivative.
- Now, we know a bit more about the excitement-generating attraction for Disney California Adventure - namely where it will be going.
- Fans of Disney California Adventure likely could have guessed a general area where this attraction might find itself, now officially landing near the Paradise Gardens area of the park, taking over what is currently a backstage area.
- While we don’t know when park guests will be able to take that journey with our favorite characters from the film, we do know that construction on the attraction will begin this fall.
- We also got a new piece of art - pictured at the top of the page - showcasing a marquee leading to the Casa Museo de la Familia, with the peaks of the Incredicoaster towering above and to the left.
- This leads us to believe that the entrance to the new Coco experience will be somewhere between that rethemed opening day attraction, and the adjacent Paradise Gardens seating area, which is home to the Paradise Garden Grill and Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta. An area in the right of the art might even suggest an incorporation of this area as well, though that is not confirmed at this time.
How Did We Guess?
- Upon the original announcement, fans were trying to deduce exactly where this attraction would find itself. Some guessed new areas that had been rezoned as part of DisneylandForward, others had guessed the rather stagnant corner of Hollywoodland near Mickey’s Philharmagic, a soundstage used for events, Monsters Inc.: Mike and Sulley to the Rescue and that vicinity over there – though it seems there are other plans for that space.
- However, as fans of the film will tell you, not only is the film from Pixar - as in, Pixar Pier - Paradise Garden Grill and that area near Goofy’s Sky School, Silly Symphony Swings, and Jumpin’ Jellyfish has become a sort of Coco-central during special events at the park.
- During various events in the recent past, Coco-themed cavalcades and entertainment, as well as character meet & greets have taken place in this area. There was also a puppet of Miguel featured in some of these offerings, which you can also see in the new art meeting just outside of the entrance.
- Paradise Garden Grill also features a large celebration of Mexican flavors, with Mexico being the setting of the film. Having Coco segue off the edge of Pixar Pier into this non-Pixar themed (officially) area. The only thing we didn’t guess was how they would make it work, though now confirmed that it will be taking up “predominantly backstage areas."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com