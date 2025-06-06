Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue to Close Its Doors in Early 2026

Pretty soon, Disney will make like Roz and say "This office is now CLOSED!"

As Disney California Adventure prepares to take guests to the gorgeous world of Pandora, Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue will close down early next year.

Today, we got amazing new information surrounding several upcoming projects at the Disneyland Resort

New details surrounding Disney California Adventure Park’s upcoming Avatar expansion

While initially thought to be taking over the current Downtown Disney

As the park prepares for the expansion, the Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue attraction will close permanently early in 2026.

While no official date has been announced, make sure you get your last rides on the Pixar-themed attraction before Disney California Adventures enters a brand new chapter.

Superstar Limo:

This isn’t the first time an attraction in Monsters, Inc.’s plot has shuttered.

Superstar Limo was an opening day attraction at the park, which was created to celebrate celebrity culture and the glamour of Hollywood through a unique, caricature-style experience.

The attraction was panned by guests, who found the attraction underwhelming.

Closing just about a year after opening, Monsters, Inc. would take over the attraction in 2006.

