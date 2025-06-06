New Disneyland Resort Parking Structure and Transportation Hub to Start Construction in Fall 2026
It's the least exciting of the project updates announced, but it sure will be useful!
The Disneyland Resort has shared details on a new guest parking structure and transportation hub to be built on the east side of the resort.
What’s Happening:
- As the Disneyland Resort continues to expand, more guest parking will soon be added.
- Disney plans to build a new structure and transportation hub on a portion of what is currently a Cast Member lot located on Manchester Avenue.
- This structure will accommodate 6,000 vehicles.
- It will also offer shuttle and rideshare areas and will be equipped with security screening.
- The Resort also says traffic flow will be improved as the area will have dedicated access for traffic off of Disney Way.
- A pedestrian bridge will offer access to (and from) Harbor Boulevard as well.
- Disney says that this project will lead to an all-new esplanade arrival experience for guests.
- Construction on the project is expected to begin in fall 2026 and is billed as a multi-year project.
- This will (presumably) be the third parking structure for the resort, joining the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals.
- Currently, the Toy Story Lot is also used for resort guest parking.
More Disneyland Resort Updates:
- Along with this news, the Disneyland Resort also provided updates on two highly anticipated attractions.
- First, the Coco-themed ride announced at D23 has been confirmed to be going near Paradise Gardens Park.
- Meanwhile, the Avatar experience — which was frequently mentioned during the DisneylandForward campaign — will occupy a portion of the current Hollywood Backlot area in Hollywood Land.
- To make way for that project, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! will close early next year.
