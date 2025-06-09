Disneyland Resort’s 2025 Halloween Half Marathon Weekend Medals Focus on the Villains
See the collection of bad guys who you’ll find on this year’s batch of medals.
Disneyland Resort has revealed their Finisher Medals for this year’s Halloween Half Marathon Weekend.
What’s Happening:
- Whereas last year, the medals included Disney characters like Chip ‘n’ Dale in Halloween costumes, plus spooky yet friendly characters like Jack Skellington and the Hitchhiking Ghosts, the focus of the 2025 medals is solely on Disney villains.
- The 5K medal features Ursula.
- While Cruella’s presence on the 10 medal means you should keep this one away from any dogs.
- Maleficent adorns the Half Marathon medal.
- The one grouping can be found on the Chills & Thrills Challenge medal, for those completing all 19.3 miles, which includes Hades, Pain, and Panic.
- And lastly, Captain Hook can be found upon the Kids Races medal.
- Following this year’s event, there won’t be a Halloween Half Marathon weekend at Disneyland Resort in 2026 as all runDisney Disneyland Resort events will be put on hiatus again next year, following the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon in January. The reasoning given is construction impacts as work ramps up on various projects across Disneyland Resort.
Eric’s Medal Picks:
- Though we’re not sure when we’ll see the Halloween Half Marathon again exactly at Disneyland Resort, here would be my choices for medals for when the event does return (I’m keeping it to Disney-owned IP they currently use in the Parks - otherwise I’d be suggesting Alien and Predator!)
- The Headless Horseman from The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars
- Thanos from the MCU
- Syndrome from The Incredibles
- Mother Gothel from Tangled
More from Disneyland Resort:
