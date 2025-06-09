We're Tingling with Excitement at the Arrival of the Limited Edition Disneyland 70th Anniversary Spider-Bot!
For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including Limited Edition Spider-Bot!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion.
- Everyone is getting in on festivities, even the Spider-Bots from Avengers Campus! A miniature version of the popular, interactive bots featured in the WEB Slingers attraction is ready to join your Marvel and Disney collections.
- While the classic Spider-Bot is blue and red (like Spider-Man), this Limited Edition crawler is sporting a new color scheme for Disneyland 70th Anniversary! Your new Spider-Bot pal has a pearlescent white body decorated with a magenta stripe and teal legs with purple and gold accents. And if the shiny finish isn’t enough, the glowing eyes are sure to capture your attention.
- As with other mini Spider-Bots, this collectible features motorized legs and light up eyes, and will surely be the most superior Spider-Bot in your collection!
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Spider-Bot will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th and sells for $29.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Spider Bot - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - Limited Release
- Eyes light up
- Motorized legs
- On/Off button
- Ages 3+
- Requires 6 x AG13 button cell batteries, included
- ABS / PE / POM
- Bot: approx. 4 1/2'' x 4'' x 2''
- Packaging: 6 1/2'' x 5'' x 4 1/2''
Good To Know
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026.
- The fan-favorite Paint the Night has returned to Disneyland Park; while a new version of World of Color, titled “World of Color Happiness!" is offered at Disney California Adventure.
- Disneyland’s Esplanade has debuted a new area music loop, replacing the “music box style" sounds that originally debuted with the Disneyland 70th celebration during the daytime.
More Disney Store Merchandise
- Save Up to 50% Off at Disney Store As The Twice Upon a Year Sale Continues
- Her Universe Disneyland Dress Now Available for Pre-Order at Disney Store
- Photos: 2025 Disney Pride Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World
- Hello Halloween! Large Mickey and Minnie Glow Pumpkins to Return to Disney Store Today
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!