We're Tingling with Excitement at the Arrival of the Limited Edition Disneyland 70th Anniversary Spider-Bot!

This mini version of the popular Spider-Bot has been decked out with a festive new look commemorating Disneyland's milestone anniversary.

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including Limited Edition Spider-Bot!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion

Everyone is getting in on festivities, even the Spider-Bots from Avengers Campus! A miniature version of the popular, interactive bots featured in the WEB Slingers attraction is ready to join your Marvel and Disney collections.

While the classic Spider-Bot is blue and red (like Spider-Man), this Limited Edition crawler is sporting a new color scheme for Disneyland 70th Anniversary! Your new Spider-Bot pal has a pearlescent white body decorated with a magenta stripe and teal legs with purple and gold accents. And if the shiny finish isn’t enough, the glowing eyes are sure to capture your attention.

As with other mini Spider-Bots, this collectible features motorized legs and light up eyes, and will surely be the most superior Spider-Bot in your collection!

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Spider-Bot will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th and sells for $29.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Spider Bot - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - Limited Release

Eyes light up

Motorized legs

On/Off button

Ages 3+

Requires 6 x AG13 button cell batteries, included

ABS / PE / POM

Bot: approx. 4 1/2'' x 4'' x 2''

Packaging: 6 1/2'' x 5'' x 4 1/2''

