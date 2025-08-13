Starbucks Springs Back: Construction Walls Come Down Around Disney Springs West Side Location
Although the walls have come down, the location still remains closed for its lengthy refurbishment.
Construction walls have come down around the Starbucks on the West Side of Disney Springs as the location’s multi-month refurbishment begins to wrap up.
What’s Happening:
- The large, flagship Starbucks Coffee location near AMC Theatres in Disney Springs closed for a lengthy refurbishment back in March – which was deemed “a long time coming" by the location.
- While the closure was initially expected to last through late June, it is now stretching into mid-August.
- But with construction walls coming down, a reopening seems to be imminent.
- No major changes seem to have been made to the exterior, with most of the changes expected inside.
- Guests looking for their Starbucks fix during this time can still visit the smaller location over by World of Disney in the Marketplace.
- Of course, Starbucks drinks are also available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks as normal during this time.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Foodie Guide to the 2025 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
- The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure Brings Waves of Change to Lightning Lane Multi Pass Later This Month
- Full Destination D23 Panel Schedule Brings Two Days of Disney History to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Use Your Imagination: New Fantasmic! Merchandise Collection Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Ride in Style: Minnie Van Airport Service Rolls Out to Walt Disney World Deluxe Resort Guests
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com