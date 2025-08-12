Use Your Imagination: New Fantasmic! Merchandise Collection Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

You don’t have to use your imagination to purchase these wonderful new Fantasmic! themed merchandise items at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

A new collection of Fantasmic! merchandise has arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Visitors to the Walt Disney World theme park can recall their memories of the iconic show with a new collection which features a pair of mouse ears, a shirt and a hoodie. We spotted these items at the Once Upon a Time store along Sunset Blvd.

Fantasmic! Hooded Sweatshirt ($69.99)

Fantasmic! T-Shirt ($26.99)

Fantasmic! Mouse Ears ($34.99)

Originally opening in 1998, Fantasmic! returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022 with updated scenes in the middle of the show.

