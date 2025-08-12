Use Your Imagination: New Fantasmic! Merchandise Collection Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
“Some imagination, huh?”
You don’t have to use your imagination to purchase these wonderful new Fantasmic! themed merchandise items at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
A new collection of Fantasmic! merchandise has arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Visitors to the Walt Disney World theme park can recall their memories of the iconic show with a new collection which features a pair of mouse ears, a shirt and a hoodie. We spotted these items at the Once Upon a Time store along Sunset Blvd.
Fantasmic! Hooded Sweatshirt ($69.99)
Fantasmic! T-Shirt ($26.99)
Fantasmic! Mouse Ears ($34.99)
Originally opening in 1998, Fantasmic! returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022 with updated scenes in the middle of the show.
