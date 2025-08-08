Disney Surprises EPCOT Fans with Release of the Test Track 3.0 Original Soundtrack
Almost 45 minutes of original music by composer Zain Effendi are now available on streaming platforms.
Nearly 45 minutes of music from the latest version of Test Track at EPCOT are now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Disney surprised EPCOT fans this morning by releasing the official soundtrack to Test Track 3.0 – the latest version of the popular attraction, which just opened last month.
- Composed by Zain Effendi, the soundtrack features almost 45 minutes worth of music from in and around the new version of Test Track.
- Effendi has previously provided music for Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and for the short-lived Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel.
- The Test Track Original Soundtrack is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music or wherever you get your tunes!
Test Track Original Soundtrack Tracklist:
- Opening
- A Brilliant Future
- The Finest Innovation
- Finale
- Welcome Statement
- Kinetic Motion
- A Great Legacy
- Your Open Road
More on Test Track 3.0:
- The updated attraction invites guests into both the past and the future. Taking inspiration from World of Motion and the previous iterations of the attraction, 3.0 sets out to honor the future of transportation and the joy of human ingenuity.
- Fans can celebrate the new attraction with a newly released shirt and pin, available at the Test Track Gear Shop.
- Can’t make it to the park? Check out the full Test Track 3.0 experience in the video below.
- For those looking to see just how different the new version of the attraction is, check out our side-by-side-by-side POV of Test Track below.
- You can also check out Jeremiah’s review of the attraction here.
