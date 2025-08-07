Passholder Exclusive “Finding Nemo” Treats and Magic Shots Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
In addition to a new Passholder magnet, some more "Finding Nemo" fun is available at the Walt Disney World theme park for a limited time.
Alongside the release of the latest Annual Passholder magnet featuring Crush, Passholders visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can partake in a few other Finding Nemo-themed offerings.
What’s Happening:
- Crush from Pixar’s Finding Nemo features on the latest Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet, which guests can now pick up at Discovery Trading Company and Riverside Depot through September 27th, 2025.
- Annual Passholders looking for a little more Finding Nemo fun are in luck, as two new treats and a special PhotoPass opportunity are also available.
- Over at Dino-Bite Snacks, you can enjoy a tasty tribute to Crush with the Totally Sweet Sundae (seen above). This decadent dessert features Butter Pecan Ice Cream topped with Hot Fudge, Caramel, Candied Pecans and Whipped Cream. It’s garnished with Sea Blue Sugar and served in a White Chocolate-dipped Waffle Bowl.
- Looking for something drinkable, but just as sweet? Well head over to Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company for the Just Keep Swimming Frost – made with Joffrey’s signature frozen lemonade, Minute Maid lemonade and blue raspberry syrup, topped with SKITTLES POP’d Original Freeze-Dried Candy.
- Three Passholder-exclusive Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots featuring characters from Finding Nemo and Finding Dory are available just across from Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond! They are:
- Look up! Becky sails overhead holding a pail containing Nemo and Marlin in this Magic Shot.
- Strike a pose with a postcard of Mount Wannahockaloogie! Once captured, open the My Disney Experience app to view your Magic Shot featuring Peach the starfish.
- Hang out with Hank the octopus in a nautical Magic Shot moment.
- The first Magic Shot is available now, while the other two will join the lineup beginning September 4th.
- All of these special food, beverage and photo offerings are available through September 27th, 2025 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
