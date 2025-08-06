Walt Disney World Foodie Guide: Delicious Treats for World Princess Week

Celebrate your favorite Disney Princess with new, returning, and regularly available food and beverage offerings.

Later this month, World Princess Week will invite Disney fans around the world to celebrate the inspiring stories of the Disney Princesses. Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort will be able to indulge in several limited time treats for the holiday.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats has shared on Instagram

Taking place from August 25th through 31st, the weeklong celebration aims to honor the incredible Disney Princesses and their inspiring stories.

This year’s event will offer fans several new, returning, and regularly available food items, perfect for the royal festivities.

Let’s take a look!

NEW Rapunzel Berries and Cream Cake (Landscape of Flavors and Everything Pop Shopping & Dining)

Vanilla cake, lemon cheesecake mousse, and blackberry jam.

NEW Colors of the Wind Petit Cake (Amorette’s Patisserie)

Almond chiffon, cherry jam, citrus mousse, chocolate shavings.

NEW Moana Mini Cake (Captain Cook’s and Kona Island)

Vanilla cake, mango mousse, and buttercream.

NEW Tiana’s Mint Chocolate Chip Bar (Gasparilla Island Grill)

Mint chocolate chip mousse with cocoa sablé.

NEW Bubbles of the Sea (Dockside Diner and The Market at Hollywood Studios)

Gold Peak Sweet Green Tea, lemon juice, pineapple, and guava topped with boba pearls and a splash of shimmer.

RETURNING “Make it Pink, Make it Blue" Aurora Fruit Tart (Le Petit Cafe)

Diplomat cream, raspberry mousse, fresh berries, white chocolate crown with citric acid color-changing solution.

RETURNING Cinderella Cupcake (Contempo Cafe)

Vanilla cake with vanilla crème custard filling, buttercream, white chocolate slipper, and fondant pumpkin.

RETURNING “A Flower That Blooms" (Creature Comforts)

Lychee-vanilla tart with kalamansi gelée, orange blossom whipped cream, and crispy pearls.

Tiana’s Famous Beignets (Golden Oak Outpost)

Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with powdered sugar drizzled with honey.

Belle Cup of Enchantment (Fairfax Fare)

Cranberry and Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice topped with yellow shimmer and strawberry boba pearls.

The Clock Strikes Twelve (Cinderella’s Royal Table)

Chocolate ganache tart topped with salted caramel-coffee mousse.

Rapunzel Sundae (Storybook Treats)

Shortcake with DOLE Whip lemon and wild berry soft-serve topped with berry compote and sugar flowers.

Aurora Cone (Storybook Treats)

DOLE Whip strawberry and blue soft-serve topped with white chocolate crispy pearls in a sugar cone.

New Princess Prizes:

