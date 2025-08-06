Photos: New Test Track 3.0 Merchandise Races into EPCOT

As Disney fans have quickly fallen in love with EPCOT’s third Test Track iteration, guests riding the attraction can now pick up several new pieces of merchandise to commemorate the transportation-themed thrill ride.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World Test Track 3.0

The EPCOT reimagining officially opened on July 22nd, inviting guests into a journey through the innovations and joys of driving.

Now, guests can pick up two new T-shirts and a pin to commemorate their journey into the future of transportation.

Taking on a monotone tie dye design, the new adult and youth T-shirts showcase the attraction’s updated signage along with attraction sponsor General Motors.

The adult T-shirt (seen above) takes a bold approach to the blue and retails for $34.99.

The youth version of the T-shirt features a more muted sky blue and will run guests $26.99.

For Disney Trading Pin collectors, a new open edition pin showcases Mickey Mouse driving around in one of the attraction’s sleek black ride vehicles. You can add this collectible to your collection for $14.99.

Which Version Is Your Favorite:

As Test Track enters a new era of thrills, Disney fans around the world have quickly deemed the third iteration better than Test Track 2.0.

One of the only original rides to open in the last few decades at the Disney Parks, EPCOT fans in particular are overjoyed at seeing the park highlight the future without the help of existing Disney characters.

Amidst its success, there are still many fans who remember the original Test Track and its 90s safety video aesthetic.

Debates online have seen people weighing the pros and cons of the 3.0 vs 1.0.

For those wondering what the differences between the attraction versions look like, we have you covered!

Check out a side-by-side-by-side POV of Test Track’s three iterations below.

Read More Walt Disney World: