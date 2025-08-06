EPCOT Installs New Signage Beckoning Guests Into Alternative Entrance to The Seas with Nemo & Friends

While many park guests would beeline directly for these doors, the signage now welcomes the practice.

The Seas with Nemo and Friends at EPCOT (formerly The Living Seas) has long been a staple of the park since it first debuted back in 1986. The highlight of the experience (before the integration of Pixar Animation Studio’s 2003 blockbuster Finding Nemo) was arriving at what was then called Seabase Alpha to explore the world’s largest saltwater tank, a record the facility would hold until 2005.

Now, serving more as a post-show experience to the The Seas With Nemo and Friends omnimover attraction, Seabase still entices guests to explore its living wonders and exhibits, seeing the live animals and aquatic environments. While the primary queue of the building leads to the Finding Nemo-based attraction, fans have long-known you can skip the experience and head toward the exit doors to go directly into Seabase.

EPCOT seems to have embraced this practice, installing new marquee signage above the exit of the pavilion, saying “Seabase Aquarium" and keeping the same colors and aesthetic as the main mural that beckons guests into the main entrance of the attraction. Once inside, as is the case with exiting off the ride, guests will find the auxiliary exhibits and displays, including the long-awaited return of the diving chamber demonstrations.

Seabase also plays host to the long-running Turtle Talk with Crush inside a theater in the pavilion, the new marquee signage beckoning guests to enter this way, bypassing the dark ride to head directly to the theater.

