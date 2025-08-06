Spooktacular Delights Await at Disney Springs & Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Get ready to eat, drink, and be scary with frightfully fun snacks and sips popping up across Disney Springs and Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this Halloween season!

Halloweentime is just around the corner at the Walt Disney World Resort! Get into the spooky spirit with these ghoulish delights coming to Disney Springs and Walt Disney World Resort Hotels— including our Top 5 frightfully fun picks of sips and treats!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World kicks off the Halloweentime celebration in just a few weeks starting August 15th and continuing through November 4th.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar is getting a spooky makeover when Halloween Hangar Bar arrives on August 19th, featuring festive décor and limited-time, Halloween-themed menu items that are sure to delight.

If you’re in the mood for more frightful fun, check out our list of sinister sweets and treats coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Disney Springs Halloween Menus

New! Jock Lindsey’s Halloween Hangar Bar

Alien Invader Sliders: Crispy Nashville hot fried chicken, sliced provolone, dill pickle slices, cheddar-chive biscuit, and queen olives (New)

Cursed Mummy Sausages: Mini smoked sausages wrapped in puff pastry and served with pomegranate-mustard sauce (New)

Phantom Dumplings: Chicken and pork dumplings wrapped in rice paper and served with teriyaki dipping sauce (New)

Zombie Eye Bites: Traditional deviled egg filling, crispy fried chicken, and black olives (New)

Snake Egg Surprise: Simply Lemonade, lime juice, desert pear syrup, and green apple boba pearls (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Cauldron Cooler: Hendrick’s Gin, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, and butterfly pea extract (New)

Scarab Beetle Essence: Siesta Key Silver Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, DOLE Pineapple juice, and grenadine (New)

Skull of the Dead: Mojo pork, cheddar, flour tortilla, and pickle pico de gallo (New)

The Spike Trap: Malibu Coconut Rum, Stoli Vanilla Vodka, cream of coconut, and Sprite garnished with a ghost marshmallow (New)

Amorette’s Patisserie

Amorette’s Wilting Rose: Dark chocolate mousse, raspberry gel filling, and chocolate biscuit (New)

Chocolate Chunk Halloween Sprinkle Cookie: Chocolate chunk cookie with sea salt and Halloween sprinkles (New)

Coco Éclair: Pâte à Choux filled with vanilla almond mousse (New)

Dr. Facilier Petit Cake: Graham cracker chiffon, marshmallow mousse, and chocolate ganache (New)

Ghost Entremet: Cookies and cream mousse, dark chocolate crispy pearls, and house-made chocolate chip brownie (New)

Halloween Minnie Petite Dome: White chocolate mousse, raspberry filling, and vanilla chiffon (New)

Mickey Jack-o’-Lantern Cake Bar: Cinnamon sponge mixed with marshmallow mousse and chocolate ganache (New)

Zero Cream Puff: Pâte à Choux filled with caramel popcorn mousse (New)

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Spooky Sangria: Imagery Pinot Noir, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, Cointreau, apple juice, simple syrup, and eyeball gummy

Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar

Monster Craze: Monster Mango Loco, Fanta Orange, whipped cream, and cherry juice

Dockside Margaritas

The Poisoned Lime: Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, Bols Melon Liqueur, Sour Mix, and lime juice with green shimmering glitter garnished with a dehydrated blood orange (New)

Enchanted Noodles: Lo-mein noodles sautéed with crisp green peas and tender carrots, finished with a rich and savory Enchanted Umami Glaze, hoisin, soy sauce, oyster sauce, and mustard oil

Monster Mein: Lo-mein noodles tossed with vibrant green peas and sweet carrots, coated in Lava Garlic Umami Sauce, garlic chili sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce, and mustard oil

Monster Mash-Tini: Frozen green appletini with green apple vodka and a caramel drizzle.

Erin McKenna’s Bakery

Bloody Guts Donut: A rich vanilla donut with a strawberry glaze

Chocolate Spider Donut with eerie white icing drizzle

Coffin Cake: Shaped like a coffin and frosted in vanilla buttercream with piped roses

Ghost Faces: Hand-decorated sugar cookie with a smooth vanilla glaze and spooky-cute face.

Mummy Cake Pops: Chocolate cake pops wrapped in vanilla “bandages" with buttercream eyes

Frontera Cocina

Sugar Skull Dessert and Margarita

Gideon’s Bakehouse

Bride of Frankenstein Cake Slices: Like the Frankenstein Cake Slice, but featuring two layers of vanilla cake sandwiching a single layer of chocolate cake, covered in vanilla sandwich cookie with sweet creme filling buttercream, and accented with reverse ganache drip

Frankenstein Cake Slice: Three layers of chocolate cake, chocolate sandwich cookie with sweet creme filling buttercream, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, complete with dripping chocolate ganache

Bride of Frankenstein Cookie: Designed in the same mold as the Frankenstein Cookie but featuring white chocolate, vanilla sandwich cookie with sweet creme filling, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies

Frankenstein Cookie: Chocolate, double stuff chocolate sandwich cookies with sweet creme filling, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.

Frozen Foolish Mocha: A frozen caffeinated ghoulish delight with activated charcoal and flavors of chocolate and coconut, topped with whipped cream and Halloween sprinkles.

Maria and Enzo’s and Enzo’s Hideaway

Cucumber Collins: Hendricks, Belle de Brillet, lemon, simple, and cucumber

KLP Martini: Absolut vanilia, licor 43, J.F. Haden’s Key Lime Pie Liqueur, lime, simple syrup, and Fee Foam

Ghost in the Glass: Diplomatico Planas, creme de cacao, coconut, cream, and ube foam

Marketplace Snacks

Trick-or-Treat Waffle: Vanilla and chocolate soft-serve, SNICKERS bar pieces, TWIX cookie bar pieces, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Halloween Blend, SKITTLES POP’d Original Freeze Dried Candy, chocolate fudge, caramel, and chocolate biscuit sticks (New)

Morimoto Asia

Kiwi Kawaii: Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, Chareau Liqueur, Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur, kiwi puree, and lime juice

Spirit of the Yokai: Patron Reposado, Supasawa, hellfire bitters, and chili oil

Tsunami: Espolon Blanco Tequila, Blue Lagoon Aperitif, orgeat, pineapple, lime, orange bitters, and saline

Outdoor Bars

Spicy Blood Orange Margarita: Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, blood orange sour mix, blood orange syrup, and lime juice (New)

Summer House on the Lake

Crisped Rice Treat: Decorated in Halloween spirit with googly eyes, and holiday-inspired sprinkles

Mummy Sugar Cookie

Oversized Signature Cookie

Sunshine Churros

Trick or Treat Churro Donut: A churro donut rolled in chocolate sugar, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with peanut butter chocolate candy pieces.

Swirls on the Water

Pumpkin Mickey Cone: Marshmallow, chocolate soft-serve, pumpkin waffle cone, Halloween sprinkles, and white chocolate pieces (New)

The Sanderson Sisters Caramel-Apple Pie Sundae: Green apple soft-serve, caramel soft-serve, apple pie filling, streusel topping, Halloween sprinkles, and white chocolate décor (New)

Paddlefish

Witch’s Heart: Gilbey’s, Creme Mure, simple syrup, apple juice, lime juice, fresh blueberries, finished with a smoke bubble on top

The Boathouse

Pumpkin Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake with five spice chantilly and cranberry coulis

The Edison

Clear Divide: Suntory Whisky toki, Massenez Green Apple, Supasawa, and Fee Foam

Weekend Botanist: Sam Adams Summer Ale, rosemary simple syrup, and lemonade

The Ganachery

Coco Cinnamon Ganache Square: Sri Lankan Cinnamon with milk chocolate

Haunted Mansion Portrait Bars: Four chocolate ganache bars with flavors of chipotle, raspberry, salted caramel, and passion fruit

Minnie Trick-or-Treat Chocolate Pop: Cookies and Cream Ganache Pop covered in 65% dark chocolate

Poison Apple Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate shell filled with cinnamon-apple marshmallows (New)

Pumpkin Chai Ganache Square: Pumpkin and Chai Spices blended with White Chocolate and covered in 65% Dark Chocolate

Oogie Boogie Chocolate Toffee Bites: Dark chocolate, ruby chocolate, and house-made pumpkin-spiced toffee with crispy pearls

Bourbon-Pumpkin Spice Malted Chocolate Cooler: A blend of dark, milk, and caramel chocolate with knob creek small batch bourbon, malt, and pumpkin spice (New)

Pumpkin Spice Malted Chocolate Chiller: A blend of three chocolates, malt, and pumpkin spice (New)

The Polite Pig

Berry Scary Bourbon Smash: Crushed berries, fresh lemon juice, Tropical Red Bull, and syrup, garnished with a skull

Vivoli Il Gelato

Jack O Lantern Float: Vanilla gelato, Fanta Orange, and whipped cream

Monster Shake: Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and whipped cream

Vampire Shake: Strawberry and coconut gelato, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Apple Cinna-Bitz: Cinna-Bitz loaded with apple pie filling

Halloween Snacks at Disney Resort Hotels

Available at Various Resorts

Captain Hook Cookie: Vanilla sablé with strawberry jam, peanut butter ganache, buttercream, and chocolate décor (Mobile order available) Beach Club Marketplace The Market at Ale & Compass

Fall Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with spiced apple buttercream (New) Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort



The Whoopie Monster: Apple and caramel whoopie pie with marshmallow buttercream Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort



Disney’s Boardwalk Resort

BoardWalk Deli (Mobile order available)

Halloween Mummy Cupcake: Spiced vanilla cupcake, apple compote, and milk chocolate mousse

Mickey Cinnamon Roll

Carousel Coffee

Mickey Cinnamon Roll

The Mara (Mobile order available)

Halloween Mummy Cupcake: Spiced vanilla cupcake, apple compote, and milk chocolate mousse

Disney Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Mobile order available)

Dulce de Leche Brownie: Chocolate brownie, dulce de leche ganache, and ginger pepita crumble (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Island

Vampire Stitch Cake: Chocolate cake with ‘raspberry ice cream cone’ buttercream

Pineapple Lanai

Mickey Pumpkin Soft-serve: Pumpkin-spiced flavored soft-serve and coconut haupia with caramel drizzle, graham cracker crumbs, and a white chocolate Mickey-shaped pumpkin

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Scat Cat’s Club – Café

Ghoulish Beignets: Mickey-shaped beignets dusted with cookies and cream powdered sugar and a ghoulish marshmallow crème drizzle

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café

Halloween Macaron Trio: Pumpkin-spiced milk chocolate, green apple-chocolate, and blood orange-dark chocolate

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Trail’s End Restaurant (Mobile order available)

Headless Horseman Pop: Chocolate chip cookie dough and brownie dipped in white chocolate with a chocolate piece (New)

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie: Halloween sugar cookie coated in dark and white chocolate (New)

Halloween Novelties and Buckets

Pluto Skeleton Sipper (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) (New) Will be available at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Stitch Mummy Bucket (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) (New) Will be available at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios



Mickey Mouse Ghost Bucket (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) (New) Will be available at Disney Springs



5 Fang-tastic Treats I’m Dying to Taste:

Amorette’s Patisserie always impresses with delicious and artistically boo-tiful treats — and this Halloween season is no exception. The Ghost Entremet is frighteningly adorable and looks scarily delicious, featuring cookies and cream mousse, dark chocolate crispy pearls, and a hauntingly good house-made chocolate chip brownie lurking underneath.

The Frozen Foolish Mocha from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is a caffeinated, ghoulish delight made with activated charcoal, chocolate and coconut flavors, and topped with whipped cream and Halloween sprinkles. Joffrey’s coffee never disappoints, and this drink looks like a spellbindingly delicious way to celebrate spooky season and cool off in that lingering Florida fall heat!

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar is my personal favorite restaurant in Disney Springs, so it’s no surprise that the Halloween Hangar Bar is what I’m most excited for this Halloween season. The Alien Invader Sliders stand out as the creepiest and most creative dish on the menu — featuring crispy Nashville hot fried chicken, sliced provolone, dill pickles, all stacked on a cheddar-chive biscuit and topped with a queen olive for that extra otherworldly touch.

Over at the resorts, I’ve got my eye on the Ghoulish Beignets from Scat Cat’s Club – Café at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter. I mean, Mickey-shaped beignets are already amazing, but these are dusted with cookies and cream powdered sugar and drizzled with marshmallow crème?! That’s basically everything I love in one spooky treat.

Lastly, while it might technically just be a vessel for the snack, the Mickey Mouse Ghost Popcorn Bucket is way too cute not to make my top 5. Plus, Disney popcorn is already a classic must-have—so why not carry it around in spooky style?

Take a look at what else you can expect during the Halloween season and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, here.