New Disney Princess “Create Your World” Products Debut Ahead of World Princess Week

The Disney Princess “Create Your World" campaign continues to dazzle as World Princess Week approaches, and my favorite part of this year’s launch is that the sidekick characters take center stage! Disney Consumer Products recently hosted a chic tea party where I got a first look at some of the new and exciting ways fans can create their world with favorite characters from Disney Princess stories.

Sitting above the fireplace is Just Play’s new Singing and Snapping Sebastian. This 10-inch-tall plush toy sings “Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid as he snaps his claws to the calypso beat. Pressing the shell on his chest also activates some of his memorable phrases from the film, and his signature laugh. He also packs an affordable price, just $15.99! On the other side of the mantle was Walk & Snort Pua from Moana, an 8-inch-tall plush that brings the adorable young pig to life for the same price.

Keeping warm by the fire were Pillowfort’s Disney Princess Pillow Buddies. These Target exclusives make for charming room decor that double as plush toys. Retailing for $20 each, styles include Flounder from The Little Mermaid, Chip from Beauty and the Beast, Gus from Cinderella, Pascal from Tangled, and Pua from Moana.

One of the most literal ways to “Create Your World" is with LEGO playsets, and two new Disney Princess sets will make that extra fun this World Princess Week (there’s even a new LEGO Disney Princess special debuting that week!) First up, the sidekicks come to LEGO with the LEGO Princess Castle & Royals Pets playset for $129.99. This set includes five Disney Princess minidolls (Ariel, Rapunzel, Mulan, Jasmine, and Moana) and five animal friends (Flounder, Pascal, Rajah, Pua, and Mushu). Each princess has her own room in the castle, and the playset can close up for convenient storage when playtime is over.

The LEGO Cinderella Dress is both a toy and a decoration, created in celebration of the film’s 75th anniversary. Fans get to build Cinderella’s dress, displayed on a stand, with a charming base that looks like a jewelry box, which opens up with two diorama spaces. Plus, it comes with a Cinderella minidoll and a teeny tiny Gus for $39.99!

Create Your World to go with these stylish items. Loungefly’s new Cinderella Cosplay Mini Backpack ($80) features shimmery faux leather styled after her beautiful ball gown (and no, it doesn’t turn into rags at midnight). Stay hydrated like royalty with Owala’s new Disney Princess FreeSip water bottles ($34.99 each), with Owala’s signature leak-proof design and dual sip option via a built-in straw or wide-mouth opening. Styles include Tiana from The Princess and the Frog and Belle from Beauty and the Beast. And kids can stay healthy like a princess with Hiya’s Disney Princess Kids Daily Multivitamins ($30). These yummy chewables contain over 15 essential vitamins and minerals to support immunity, growth, and development, packaged in a keepsake bottle that comes with stickers and fun activities.

Kendra Scott encourages Disney Princess fans to make their world dazzling with new jewelry inspired by these classic characters. Disney Elisa Princess Gold Short Pendant Necklaces ($98 each) feature a sparkling crown accent above the gem and a character trait written on the back. There are 10 color options to choose from, with Ivory Mother of Pearl (Courageous), London Blue Illusion (Independent), Light Pink Iridescent Abalone (Positive), and Mawe Mother of Pearl (Caring) on display at the event. These pair well with the Disney Dana Princess Gold Drop Earrings ($98), which were also on display in Ivory Mother of Pearl.

Be as stylish as a Disney Princess with DIFF Eyewear’s latest additions ot their collection. Cinderella Blue Crystal Glitter Blue Dust Polarized Sunglasses ($89) evoke the midcentury style of 1950 with cat eye frames that take their color cues from her sparkly ball gown. Jasmine Teal Grey Gradient Polarized Sunglasses ($79) also use a cat eye frame, evocative of her pet tiger Rajah, with embedded jewels just like the princess’s iconic headband.

Pandora charms continue to offer versatile ways to celebrate your Disney Princess fandom. One of the most iconic Disney Princess symbols is the glass slipper, which is now available in the new Cinderella's Glass Slipper Dangle Charm ($90), made of sterling silver with a light blue man-made crystal accent, and fine details like star shapes with blue cubic zirconia stones helping it dazzle, whether wearing it on your rist or on a chain.

Remember how precious your voice is with The Little Mermaid Enchanted Shell Dangle Charm ($105), hand-finished in 14k gold plating. Inside the shell, wearers will find four sparkling stones in a starfish shape. The back of the charm features the engraved words "My voice is a treasure."

Pandora can also make your hands sparkle with Disney Princess Tiara Rings. Tiana ($105) is sterling silver with three pear-shaped light green crystals surrounded by cubic zirconia to create a lily pad shape. Rapunzel ($140) features 14k gold plating to bring her tiara to life with three light purple pear-shaped stones and clear pavé crystals. And Snow White ($105) brings her signature red bow to life through fuchsia rose man-made crystals on a sterling silver band.

Mattel’s Disney Princess doll line expands with their animal friends! The Disney Princess Pet Palace ($48.59) is like a dream castle for all their friends. This playset features seven Princess-inspired play areas and comes with three friends - Perla from Cinderella, Max from The Little Mermaid, and Pascal from Tangled. With more than twenty furniture and accessory pieces, it’s the ultimate destination for Disney Princess dolls and their animal friends. To add to the fun, Disney Princess Bestie Carriages pair more animal friends with strollers and fun accessories. Flounder, Gus, and Pascal were all on display.

Making their debut at the event were Mattel’s new Disney Princess Cupcake Dolls ($6.99 each). The packaging lets you know which doll you’ll get, but the unboxing experience feels like a surprise as you open the cupcake to find your small doll and tea party accessories. The soft cupcake top becomes a dress for each doll, while the firm cup turns over to become a table. Everything can also fit back inside the cupcake, giving kids a collection of Disney Princess-inspired toy food items. Characters in this line include Snow White, Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, and Rapunzel.

Also on display were two dolls from Mattel’s recently announced Once Upon a Whimsy collector line ($80 each). Belle was out of the box, in a fashion inspired by the decor of the cups and saucers from Beast’s castle. Her teacup hat has a fun little detail, with a strand of hair spilling over the side. Tiana was also on display, showing how collectors who prefer to keep their dolls in the box can still display them. The line also includes Ariel in the introductory wave, now available from Mattel Creations.

Alongside this showcase of products comes a few additional announcements. Citizen just released the new Eternal Beauty Belle Boxed Set ($475), perfect for the Beauty and the Beast fan in your life. Designed by Disney artists John and Shelley Loter, this elegant timepiece features a faceted rose gold-tone stainless steel case and a chiffon-pink leather strap, with the back of the case etched with the silhouette profile of Belle. The watchface features a shimmering mother-of-pearl dial with rose gold-tone filigree and crystal accents. This elegant timepiece is powered by light with Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology, so it never needs a battery. The keepsake box also includes a stylish pin that matches the watch’s elegant splendor.

CozyChic’s Barefoot Dreams collection of Disney Princess blankets ($178 each) also just added Rapunzel and Tiana to the line! Each 45" by 60" blanket features CozyChic’s irresistibly soft fabric, gentle on skin, making it perfect for all ages, including newborns. Both styles feature beautifully knitted-in artwork of each princess character. Additional styles include Ariel, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Snow White.

I also walked away from the event with a swag bag that included two additional items not on display - the Funko Bitty POP! Disney Princess Holiday Advent Calendar ($34.99) and one of Disney Store’s pearlescent Disney Princess mugs ($16.99). I got Ariel, and the collection also includes Aurora, Belle, and Tiana.

I couldn’t wait for December to find out what waits behind each door of the Funko Bitty POP! Disney Princess Holiday Advent Calendar. Inside, collectors will find 10 Bitty Pop! figures, miniature recreations of wintertime Funko Pop! releases. The remaining 14 days are rounded out by display cubes and tourets that can stack to create a castle, three decorative accessories, plus a keychain case and a pin case that can hold 1 Bitty Pop! Figure.

For more Disney Princess fun, check out the Project Runway designs that were also on display at the event. And stay tuned for more Disney Princess news as we get closer to World Princess Week!

