Mattel Unveils Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Dolls
Ariel, Belle, and Tiana get a high-fashion, playful twist in Mattel Creations’ new Disney Princess collector doll line.
Mattel Creations just unveiled a new Disney Princess collector doll line, the Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Collection, coming August 1st.
What’s Happening:
- Ariel, Belle, and Tiana take center stage as the first three dolls in Mattel Creations’ new Disney Once Upon a Whimsy doll collection.
- This new line reinterprets timeless characters with whimsical flair and high-fashion gowns inspired by memorable moments from their classic animated films.
- Each doll in the collection will be available to purchase online at MattelCreations.com beginning August 1st.
- The retail price for each collector doll is $75.
- See more details about each below, along with a behind-the-scenes video with the designer.
- The Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Collection launches just in time for World Princess Week, celebrated this year from August 24th through 31st.
Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Belle Doll
- Inspired by the "Be Our Guest" moment in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Belle's extravagant fashion gives a whimsical nod to the film's joyous dancing dishware and welcoming tea service.
- The gown falls in topsy-turvy tiers of gold-trimmed satin and is accented with a dramatic draped neckline, cinched with a sweet bow.
- An oversized teacup becomes a playful hat, pouring out a tea-like stream of Belle's long brown locks, while sparkling elbow-length gloves provide the final flourish.
Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Tiana Doll
- Inspired by the "Ma Belle Evangeline" moment in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Tiana's extravagant fashion gives a whimsical nod to the film's lush bayou setting, where Tiana first dances with Prince Naveen.
- The stunning fitted satin gown begins with an art deco graphic and then bursts into pleated, lily pad-inspired layers topped with a pink-petaled flower.
- An oversized lily pad becomes a playful headpiece, showcasing a sculpted fleur-de-lis hairstyle, while elbow-length gloves draped with a fantastical fringe provide the final flourish.
Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Ariel Doll
- Inspired by the "We Are the Daughters of Triton" moment in Disney's The Little Mermaid, Ariel’s extravagant fashion gives a whimsical nod to the film's surprise reveal of a missing Ariel.
- The ruched gown ends in a mermaid tail-like train and is accented with an oversized satin ruffled shrug, recalling the shell Ariel was meant to make her musical debut in.
- Ariel's adventurous spirit is embodied in a stunning side-parted bubble braid, while a long, layered pearl necklace provides the final flourish.
What They’re Saying:
- Jaclyn Schauer, Mattel Product Designer: "We wanted the Once Upon a Whimsy Collection to stretch the creative boundaries of what a Disney Princess doll can be. Each design is meant to be the most playful and the most expressive- yet still rooted in the heart and palette of their stories. It was such a joy to reimagine these beloved Disney Princesses. I hope fans enjoy every detail and bit of whimsy as much as I loved dreaming it all up."