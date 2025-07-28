Mattel Unveils Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Dolls

Ariel, Belle, and Tiana get a high-fashion, playful twist in Mattel Creations’ new Disney Princess collector doll line.

Mattel Creations just unveiled a new Disney Princess collector doll line, the Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Collection, coming August 1st.

What’s Happening:

Ariel, Belle, and Tiana take center stage as the first three dolls in Mattel Creations’ new Disney Once Upon a Whimsy doll collection.

This new line reinterprets timeless characters with whimsical flair and high-fashion gowns inspired by memorable moments from their classic animated films.

Each doll in the collection will be available to purchase online at MattelCreations.com

The retail price for each collector doll is $75.

See more details about each below, along with a behind-the-scenes video with the designer.

The Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Collection launches just in time for World Princess Week

Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Belle Doll

Inspired by the "Be Our Guest" moment in Disney's Beauty and the Beast , Belle's extravagant fashion gives a whimsical nod to the film's joyous dancing dishware and welcoming tea service.

, Belle's extravagant fashion gives a whimsical nod to the film's joyous dancing dishware and welcoming tea service. The gown falls in topsy-turvy tiers of gold-trimmed satin and is accented with a dramatic draped neckline, cinched with a sweet bow.

An oversized teacup becomes a playful hat, pouring out a tea-like stream of Belle's long brown locks, while sparkling elbow-length gloves provide the final flourish.

Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Tiana Doll

Inspired by the "Ma Belle Evangeline" moment in Disney's The Princess and the Frog , Tiana's extravagant fashion gives a whimsical nod to the film's lush bayou setting, where Tiana first dances with Prince Naveen.

, Tiana's extravagant fashion gives a whimsical nod to the film's lush bayou setting, where Tiana first dances with Prince Naveen. The stunning fitted satin gown begins with an art deco graphic and then bursts into pleated, lily pad-inspired layers topped with a pink-petaled flower.

An oversized lily pad becomes a playful headpiece, showcasing a sculpted fleur-de-lis hairstyle, while elbow-length gloves draped with a fantastical fringe provide the final flourish.

Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Ariel Doll

Inspired by the "We Are the Daughters of Triton" moment in Disney's The Little Mermaid , Ariel’s extravagant fashion gives a whimsical nod to the film's surprise reveal of a missing Ariel.

, Ariel’s extravagant fashion gives a whimsical nod to the film's surprise reveal of a missing Ariel. The ruched gown ends in a mermaid tail-like train and is accented with an oversized satin ruffled shrug, recalling the shell Ariel was meant to make her musical debut in.

Ariel's adventurous spirit is embodied in a stunning side-parted bubble braid, while a long, layered pearl necklace provides the final flourish.

What They’re Saying: