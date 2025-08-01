Project Runway’s Disney Princess Challenge Brings Couture to the Castle

At a Disney Princess media event, I got an up-close look at two regal designs from Season 21’s premiere challenge.

Project Runway celebrated its arrival on Disney-owned platforms by kicking off Season 21 with a Disney Princess challenge! As part of a recent Disney Princess media event in preparation for World Princess Week, I got to see two of the dresses from the premiere’s challenge in person. Now that the episode has aired, I can talk about it!

In the season premiere, Heidi Klum and Christian Siriano introduce the challenge, assigning contestants to the House of Princess or House of Villains. Since this was a Disney Princess event, both dresses on display were submitted from the House of Princess.

The dress on the left was designed by Caycee Black, while the dress on the right was the work of Antonio Estrada. While neither dress was a winner in this week’s challenge, they did look beautiful in person at the event. Both dresses took their inspiration from an amalgamation of Disney Princess characters, which made them extra fitting at an event that celebrated the franchise as a whole.

The first two episodes of Project Runway Season 21 are now streaming on Hulu and Disney+. New episodes premiere Thursdays at 9/8c with a streaming simulcast.